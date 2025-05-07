Strong Passenger Traffic Continues at Athens Airport in Early 2025

According to official data released, the airport handled 2.71 million passengers in April 2025—a 9% increase compared to April 2024.

07.05.2025
Strong Passenger Traffic Continues at Athens Airport in Early 2025
Newsroom

Athens International Airport (AIA) continues to record impressive passenger volumes in early 2025, maintaining the strong momentum seen in previous months.

According to official data released, the airport handled 2.71 million passengers in April 2025—a 9% increase compared to April 2024. Both domestic and international traffic showed significant growth, rising by 6.6% and 10% respectively, surpassing last year’s levels.

In total, over the first four months of the year, Athens Airport served 8.52 million passengers, reflecting a robust 10.6% year-on-year increase. Domestic travel grew by 4.1%, while international travel surged by 13.3%.

Flight activity also followed an upward trend. Between January and April 2025, a total of 73,151 flights were recorded, marking an 8.5% increase compared to the same period in 2024. Domestic flights rose slightly by 1.3%, but international flights showed a strong 13.2% jump, further reinforcing Greece’s growing appeal as a travel destination.

At the same time, insights into the broader tourism landscape are emerging from the latest European Travel Commission (ETC) survey on the travel behavior of European tourists. Industry stakeholders in Greece largely confirm the patterns observed in the data.

The ETC study identifies May and June as the preferred travel months, with 40% of respondents planning trips during this period. Meanwhile, 29% of Europeans intend to travel later in the summer, opting for July or August.

Despite ongoing economic uncertainty and concerns over rising temperatures driven by climate change, European travelers remain committed to leisure travel.

The survey also reveals a growing interest in less crowded, alternative destinations—signaling a shift in travel trends, even as the desire to explore remains strong.

Source: tovima.com

