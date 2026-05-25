Greece Unveils New Planning Framework for Sustainable Growth

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Greece is moving forward with a comprehensive new spatial planning framework aimed at promoting sustainable development, protecting the environment and providing greater certainty for investment and economic growth.

Environment and Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou described the initiative as the country’s first cohesive and holistic planning system, designed to replace fragmented decision-making with clear rules governing tourism, renewable energy projects and industrial development.

According to the minister, the reform is based on three key sector-specific planning frameworks covering tourism, renewable energy sources and industry. Together, these plans are intended to create a development model that balances economic progress with environmental protection and social cohesion.

New Rules for Tourism and Renewable Energy

As part of the tourism framework, the first 25 meters from the coastline will be placed under full protection. No construction or land alteration will be permitted in these areas, with exceptions only for public-interest infrastructure such as accessibility facilities for people with disabilities and emergency services access.

The government has also launched public consultation on a new framework for renewable energy development. The proposal introduces restrictions on energy projects in environmentally sensitive areas, including forests, protected Natura 2000 sites and national parks.

Under the proposed rules, solar power installations would be prohibited in forests and Natura-protected areas, while wind farms would be banned in national parks, landscapes of exceptional natural beauty and locations above 1,200 meters in altitude. For the first time, specific zones suitable for wind energy development would also be designated.

Papastavrou said the measures are intended to ensure that Greece’s energy transition respects both nature and local communities.

Renewable Energy Surpasses 50% of Electricity Supply

The minister highlighted Greece’s progress in renewable energy, noting that more than half of the country’s electricity consumption now comes from renewable sources. He also stated that Greece has become a net exporter of electricity since 2024.

Energy security, he said, has become a key pillar of national independence and geopolitical stability.

The government is also expanding energy storage capacity. According to Papastavrou, battery projects currently account for 210 megawatts of capacity, with expectations that the figure will rise to between 700 and 800 megawatts by the end of the year.

Focus on Environmental Protection

The reform package includes additional measures aimed at safeguarding natural ecosystems. Two new environmental studies covering protected Natura 2000 areas were recently approved, while authorities are working to extend protection measures across the remainder of the network.

The minister said that 322 protected Natura areas now have approved environmental studies, covering more than 75% of the network’s total area. The government aims to complete the remaining coverage during 2026.

Papastavrou also pointed to plans for two major national marine parks and announced closer cooperation with France on marine protection through a new joint initiative within the framework of European Union ministerial cooperation.

Linking Development and Sustainability

The government argues that the new planning system represents a major reform that will bring greater organization, transparency and predictability to development decisions.

According to Papastavrou, Greece needs growth that is guided by long-term planning, clear regulations and environmental responsibility, replacing what he described as years of fragmented policies with a more sustainable and structured approach to development.

Source: tovima.com