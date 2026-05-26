Inheritance Law Reform Approved for 2026 Implementation

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A sweeping reform of inheritance law has been approved, introducing significant changes to wills, succession rights and estate administration. The new framework, which comes into force in September 2026, aims to modernize rules that have remained largely unchanged for nearly 80 years.

The legislation affects individuals planning their estates, families managing inheritances and relatives seeking greater legal certainty in succession matters. Lawmakers say the reform is designed to simplify procedures while adapting inheritance rules to modern social and family realities.

New Rules for Wills

The reform streamlines the process for drafting public wills and introduces new requirements for sealed wills, which will now require the presence of two witnesses.

A special procedure will also be available for people with severe speech disabilities, ensuring equal access to estate planning.

Handwritten wills will remain valid but will be subject to stricter scrutiny. The minimum age for drafting a will is lowered to 16, while wills benefiting staff members of hospitals, nursing homes or care institutions where the testator is receiving treatment will no longer be permitted.

Expanded Rights for Spouses and Partners

The new law strengthens inheritance rights for surviving spouses. When the deceased leaves one child, the spouse will inherit one-third of the estate. In cases involving multiple children, the spouse’s share remains one-quarter.

If there are no children, the surviving spouse will inherit the entire estate before parents or other relatives.

The same rights will apply to registered civil partners. In addition, inheritance rights will be recognized for unmarried partners whose relationship has lasted more than three years.

Changes to Reserved Shares and Debts

One of the most significant reforms concerns the distribution of inherited property. Heirs will no longer automatically become co-owners of real estate and may instead claim the value of their share in cash.

The legal reserved portion of an inheritance is effectively transformed into a financial claim, a move intended to simplify estate settlements and reduce disputes over property ownership.

The law also provides stronger protection against inherited debts. Heirs will not be personally liable for estate obligations unless they expressly choose to manage the inheritance without restrictions.

Professional Estate Administration

Under the new framework, estate liquidators will be appointed from a court-approved list of lawyers, a measure intended to improve transparency and professional oversight during the administration process.

Additional changes include removing great-grandparents from the statutory order of inheritance and expanding protections for the family home. In cases where a tenant dies, housing protections will also extend to surviving partners in registered civil unions.