Buying Property in Greece: Hidden Legal Risks

Buying a property in Greece may seem like a promising investment — but it’s often riddled with hidden risks that can turn a great opportunity into a costly mistake. Experts warn that a property that looks ideal at first glance may, after purchase, prove to be non-buildable, non-regularizable, or even non-transferable.

One of the biggest challenges is the constantly shifting landscape of urban planning regulations. These changes occur frequently, and the legal requirements can differ significantly depending on whether a property lies within or outside an approved city plan. For buyers unfamiliar with these distinctions, this can lead to serious complications.

Crucial Legal and Technical Checks

Before closing any deal, prospective buyers are advised to conduct thorough legal and technical due diligence. Among the critical issues to investigate are:

• Proper registration with the National Land Registry (Ktimatologio)

• Confirmation that the property is not classified as forest land (for plots outside city plans)

• Zoning regulations and permitted land uses

• Building coefficients and permissible construction parameters

Any errors or omissions in these areas can jeopardize the legality and future usability of the property.

The Role of the Land Registry

A crucial step is checking the property’s Land Registry record online. Errors or missing registrations can list it as having an “unknown owner.” If such issues are detected, they must be corrected before the purchase can proceed.

Forestry Maps: A Deciding Factor for Rural Land

For land outside the city plan, check approved forestry maps. If marked as forest land, development may be restricted. In cases where an objection has been filed against such a designation, the buyer must await a decision from the Forest Disputes Committee, which will ultimately determine the land’s legal character.

The Importance of Technical Inspections

A thorough technical inspection is vital to avoid illegal or unsafe buildings and reveal hidden liabilities like future expropriations or infrastructure costs. It ensures that the property complies with all building regulations, including:

• Building coefficient and plot coverage

• Maximum height limits

• Mandatory architectural elements (e.g. building setbacks, arcades, roof types)

What Engineers Must Examine

The buyer’s engineer should also assess:

• The building’s legal status in terms of urban planning

• Whether the approved architectural plans match the actual structure

• The legality of any auxiliary structures, such as storage spaces or parking spots

• Whether the property is buildable, and under what conditions

For built properties, inspect structure, design, systems, and signs of damage or poor maintenance. Extra care is needed in archaeological zones, where permits may be delayed or denied if ancient remains are found.

The Electronic Building Identity: A New Safeguard

The Electronic Building Identity has become key to property deals in recent years. Required before final contracts, it records the property’s legal status and flags any illegal structures—making future unauthorized changes easier to detect and potentially blocking future sales.