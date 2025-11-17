Greece Expands “Tourism for All” With New 2025 Beneficiaries

The Tourism Ministry is adding new beneficiaries to the 2025 “Tourism for All” scheme, redistributing unused funds from the summer period to support affordable holidays and boost off-season travel

English Edition 17.11.2025, 12:23
Greece Expands “Tourism for All” With New 2025 Beneficiaries
Newsroom

Greece’s Ministry of Tourism has announced the inclusion of additional beneficiaries in the country’s “Tourism for All 2025” program, an initiative designed to offer subsidized domestic holidays. The expansion concerns the low-season period, which runs until 31 December 2025.

The update follows a ministerial amendment redistributing €4.5 million in unused funds from digital holiday cards issued for the high-season period that ended on 30 September. The funds will now be redirected so more residents can benefit from the scheme.

New Beneficiaries to Be Announced Soon

The new group of participants will be selected from the existing list of non-drawn applicants from March’s lottery for the low-season cycle. Once finalized, the updated lists will be published on the Tourism Ministry’s website and the program’s online platform.

The initiative aims to strengthen domestic tourism, support local accommodation providers, and extend Greece’s travel season, with particular emphasis on mountain destinations and regions that receive fewer visitors.

How the Process Works

Those selected will soon receive SMS and email notifications using the contact details submitted with their applications. Their application status will be updated, and they will receive instructions for activating their digital holiday card through the bank of their choice.

The digital card functions like a standard debit card and can be used for accommodation without any paperwork or geographic restrictions. Beneficiaries do not need an existing bank account with the issuing institution.

The program is implemented with the support of Alpha Bank and Eurobank, as well as Greece’s public digital-services company responsible for managing the platform.

Ministry Statement
Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni said the initiative continues to play a key role in expanding access to holidays year-round, supporting sustainable tourism development across the country.

“We remain committed to strengthening domestic tourism and giving even more citizens the opportunity to enjoy holidays throughout the year,” she noted.

Source: tovima.com

