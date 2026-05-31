Greece’s Holy Spirit Monday Holiday Brings Mixed Opening Hours

Government offices, banks, schools, and private tutoring centers will be closed

English Edition 31.05.2026, 19:30
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Greece’s Holy Spirit Monday Holiday Brings Mixed Opening Hours
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Monday, June 1 is a public holiday in Greece for the Feast of the Holy Spirit, though arrangements differ significantly between the public and private sectors, with some businesses open and others closed depending on location and industry.

Government offices, banks, schools, and private tutoring centers will be closed. Most retail shops and supermarkets, however, will operate normally across most of the country, as the holiday is not a mandatory day off for the private sector as a whole.

Regional variations apply in several areas. Businesses in parts of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace will observe a local holiday closure, while in Central Macedonia the closure applies specifically to retail outlets. In Thessaly, the regional commerce federation and local traders’ associations have recommended maintaining the holiday as a day off, as is customary each year. Consumers are advised to check with their local traders’ associations for opening hours in their area.

A number of private sector industries do treat the day as a holiday under collective bargaining agreements or sector-specific provisions. These include workers in bookshops, language schools and tutoring centers, diagnostic centers, private clinics and care homes, print and online media, shipping agencies, petroleum companies, timber businesses, tobacco manufacturers, building caretakers, radio and television technicians, electricians, and workers in industrial facilities, quarries, and construction projects.

Source: tovima.com 

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