Posidonia 2026: The World’s Shipping Industry Meets in Athens

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

With a resounding message from the heart of the global financial community in New York, Posidonia 2026 opened this afternoon at the Metropolitan Expo exhibition center in Athens.

NASDAQ, one of the world’s leading stock exchanges, saluted the event through its iconic tower in Times Square, displaying the message: “NASDAQ Salutes Posidonia 2026 and Wishes All Participants Every Success!” The display in the center of global business attention stands as yet another tangible recognition of the international reach of Posidonia and the powerful position Greek shipping holds in international markets. It is worth noting that dozens of Greek-owned shipping companies maintain a presence on US stock exchanges.

The exhibition’s doors opened today at the Metropolitan Expo, located next to Athens International Airport “Eleftherios Venizelos,” where thousands of executives from the global shipping industry, entrepreneurs, and investors are gathering — reaffirming Greece’s leading role on the world shipping map.

Source: tovima.com