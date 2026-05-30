8 in 10 Greeks See Country as Europe’s Most Unfair

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Μore than eight in ten Greeks believe their country is unfair and that economic inequalities are worsening, according to a new nationwide survey examining public perceptions of economic justice, living standards and social inequality.

The study found that 80.4% of respondents consider Greece an unfair country, while 84% believe injustices are greater there than in other European countries. The findings also reveal growing dissatisfaction with personal finances, concerns over housing affordability and widespread support for policies aimed at reducing inequality.

Growing Economic Frustration

According to the survey, 63.4% of respondents are dissatisfied with their personal financial situation, up from 57.3% in 2021.

A large majority, 81.9%, believe wealth is distributed unfairly, arguing that business owners benefit disproportionately while workers receive too little. Meanwhile, 82.2% say current government policies primarily favor large businesses.

The perception of economic unfairness extends to taxation. Nearly nine in ten respondents, 87.1%, believe employees and pensioners bear the largest share of the country’s tax burden.

Strong Support for Higher Taxes on Wealth

The survey shows broad support for measures aimed at increasing tax fairness.

While 61.9% support higher taxes on high incomes and large fortunes to strengthen public services and reduce inequalities, an even larger majority, 86.5%, agree that taxing the wealthy more heavily is necessary to achieve social justice and support vulnerable groups.

Respondents also expressed a preference for a stronger state role in the economy. Almost half, 48.9%, favor a model based more on government planning and intervention, compared with 41.6% who prefer a more market-oriented approach.

Public Control Favored in Key Sectors

Support for public oversight remains particularly strong in areas viewed as essential social goods.

Public control is favored by more than 90% of respondents in education, water services and healthcare. Strong majorities also support public control of social insurance, energy and land transportation.

The banking sector also attracts majority support for public oversight, while air transport is the only area where private-sector management receives majority backing.

Low Wages and Housing Costs Top Concerns

The survey highlights the growing pressure of everyday living costs.

Only 36.7% of workers believe they are fairly compensated for their work, while more than six in ten say their earnings are little or not at all fair.

When asked about the country’s biggest injustices, respondents ranked low wages that do not allow a decent standard of living as the leading issue, followed closely by high housing costs for renters.

Other major concerns included a lack of meritocracy, tax inequalities and underemployment among younger workers.

On housing policy, respondents identified low-interest loans for first-time homebuyers, limits on rent increases and the construction of social housing as the most important priorities.

Inequality Seen as a Political Choice

The findings suggest that most Greeks do not view economic inequality as inevitable.

Nearly two-thirds believe personal freedom requires protection from poverty, a strong social safety net and active state intervention in markets. Similarly, 66.4% say economic inequalities are the result of economic and social systems rather than a natural phenomenon.

The issue is considered highly significant, with 88.1% describing inequality as a major problem.

Support for collective labor institutions also remains strong, with 71.3% saying well-paid jobs cannot exist without strong trade unions and collective bargaining agreements.

Concerns Over Gender Equality in the Workplace

The survey also points to widespread concern about gender inequality.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents believe women do not enjoy the same opportunities as men in hiring and career advancement, while 63.5% say women must work harder than equally qualified men to gain recognition.

In addition, 69% believe sexual harassment is widespread in workplaces, and 84.1% support equal treatment for gay and transgender people in hiring and employment.

A Clear Message on Economic Justice

The survey paints a picture of a society increasingly concerned about inequality, living standards and fairness.

Respondents overwhelmingly prioritize fair wages, affordable housing, strong public services, equitable taxation, social insurance and greater workplace protections. The findings suggest that, for many citizens, economic success is measured not only by growth indicators but also by whether it delivers security, dignity and fairness for the wider population.

The survey was conducted in April 2026 among 1,504 respondents aged 17 and over from across Greece.