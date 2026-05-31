Greek Holiday Weekend Travel Down 5 Percent as Rising Costs Dampen Demand

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Travel bookings for the Whit Sunday long weekend are running about 5 percent below last year’s levels, as higher transport and accommodation costs curb demand, according to the Federation of Greek Travel and Tourism Agencies.

Federation president Lysandros Tsilidis said interest in travel remained, but had weakened compared with 2025, primarily because the cost of short breaks had risen across the board. The three-day weekend, traditionally regarded as the first indicator of the summer travel season, is showing signs of softening.

Data from Greek travel agencies point to weaker bookings for long-haul and major trips, while shorter road trips, nearby mainland destinations, and budget accommodation are performing better. Island destinations, though consistently popular for the summer season overall, are not the first choice for this particular weekend, with many travelers opting for easier and less expensive options on the mainland.

An additional factor weighing on demand is the national university entrance examinations currently underway, keeping many families at home.

Crete remains one of the more sought-after destinations for the weekend, attracting both individual travelers and group bookings, with group packages starting from €650. The Cyclades islands are also drawing interest.

For international travel, Italy, Paris, Scotland, the Dalmatian Coast, the Baltic states, and the Balkans are holding up relatively well. Package tour prices include Rome from €845 for four days, Malta from €765 for four days, Istanbul from €840 for five days, Paris from €935 for five days, Madrid from €890 for five days, the Baltic states from €1,445 for seven days, and a Cairo-Alexandria itinerary from €1,675 for eight days.

Source: tovima.com