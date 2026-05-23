EPPO Threatens Greece With Article 16 Over Rule of Law Violations and EU Funding Cuts

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The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) has brought the controversial Floridis amendment before the European Commission, warning that recent legal changes in Greece could undermine the body’s independence and effectiveness.

According to a statement published on the EPPO website, the European Chief Prosecutor has formally sent a letter to the Commission under Article 16 of the EU Regulation of 16 December 2020 on the protection of the European Union’s budget. The letter highlights “recent legislative amendments and decisions that negatively affect the independent and effective functioning of the EPPO in Greece.”

At the center of the dispute is the so-called Floridis amendment, which aims to speed up the adjudication of criminal cases involving members of parliament. EPPO argues that the “hastily adopted amendment” to the Greek Code of Criminal Procedure, introducing a special procedure for felonies committed by MPs, hampers its ability to investigate and prosecute crimes falling under its jurisdiction in Greece effectively.

The European Prosecutor’s Office also expressed concern over a recent decision by Greece’s Supreme Judicial Council, which refused to fully recognize a ruling adopted by the EPPO College on 12 November 2025 extending the mandates of three European Delegated Prosecutors for an additional five years. According to EPPO, the move has “negative repercussions on the independence of the EPPO in Greece.”

In light of these developments, the European Chief Prosecutor informed the European Commission that the actions of the Greek authorities raise “serious doubts” about Greece’s compliance with the principle of sincere cooperation, as set out in Article 4(3) of the Treaty on European Union.

Source: tovima.com