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Uber Eats Arrives in Greece, Shaking Up Food Delivery

The U.S. ride-hailing giant has formally registered a Greek subsidiary, intensifying competition in a crowded food delivery market estimated to be worth around €1.5 billion annually, while its pending acquisition of efood's parent company could reshape the sector

English Edition 05.06.2026, 21:44
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Uber Eats Arrives in Greece, Shaking Up Food Delivery
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Uber Eats has taken its first formal step into the Greek market, registering a local subsidiary with the country’s General Commercial Registry (GEMI) on June 4, 2026. The move comes as the U.S. company simultaneously pursues a takeover of Delivery Hero, the German group that owns efood, Greece’s dominant food delivery platform.

The new entity, Uber Eats Greece EPE, is registered at the corner of Kifissias Avenue and Olympionikou 340 in Psychiko, a northern Athens suburb, the same address that houses Uber’s existing Greenlight Hub, the company’s in-person support center for drivers and delivery partners in Greece. The subsidiary has been capitalized at €10,000, with Dutch holding company Uber Portier BV, the international vehicle through which Uber develops its delivery operations globally, holding a 99% stake. The remaining 1% is held by Uber International Holding BV. Giorgiana Ozana Alexandru and Shi Jie Zhan have been appointed as managers.

The company’s registered business activities include intermediation services for food and beverage sales, goods transport, courier services, home delivery, customer support, data management and advertising services.

The move formalized what had been signaled since mid-February, when reports, later confirmed by a Financial Times report and an announcement from Uber itself, indicated the company planned to expand into seven new European markets. Courtney Tims, Regional General Manager, EMEA South at Uber Eats, confirmed Greece was among them.

A well-backed field

Greece’s food and coffee delivery market, including traditional delivery operations, is estimated to be worth around €1.5 billion annually, according to industry sources. Uber Eats is entering a sector where each established player carries significant institutional weight behind it.

efood, the market leader with more than 20,000 partner merchants, is backed by Delivery Hero, one of the world’s largest food delivery groups. It posted revenues of €211 million in 2024, a 22% jump from €163.8 million the previous year, and paid a dividend of €31.8 million to its parent, underscoring why Greece ranks among Delivery Hero’s most profitable markets. efood was founded in 2012 by brothers Paminos and Konstantinos Kyrkinis and acquired in full by Delivery Hero in 2015, with the purchase price never publicly disclosed.

Wolt operates with the financial muscle of DoorDash, the U.S. delivery giant that acquired the Finnish company in 2022. BOX, meanwhile, is backed by Cosmote, Greece’s largest telecommunications operator, giving it access to an established subscriber base and digital infrastructure. Together, these players have built extensive logistics networks and a consumer base already accustomed to on-demand delivery.

The Delivery Hero factor

The competitive picture is further complicated by Uber’s separate move against Delivery Hero itself. In late May, Uber raised its stake in the German company from approximately 7% to 19.5% of issued capital, with a further 5.6% held in options, making it the company’s largest shareholder, according to a Delivery Hero statement. Uber subsequently made a formal acquisition offer valuing Delivery Hero shares at €33 each, which was rebuffed. As of late May, Uber was weighing a higher bid, according to a Financial Times report, with several shareholders said to be seeking a price above €40 per share.

Should the deal close, the Greek market would face an unusual situation in which two of its players, Uber Eats Greece and efood, would effectively sit under the same corporate parent, raising questions about market concentration in a sector where consolidation is already a defining trend.

Source: tovima.com

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