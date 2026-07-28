 
array(5) {
  ["ai_cats"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(20) "Business and Finance"
  }
  ["ai_subcats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(7) "Economy"
    [1]=>
    string(14) "Housing Market"
  }
  ["ai_tone"]=>
  string(8) "negative"
  ["ai_dv_cat1"]=>
  string(8) "Business"
  ["ai_dv_cat2"]=>
  string(24) "Negative News: Financial"
}

Greek Households 2nd-Worse in Savings, Real Incomes Fall in EU

Greek household savings declined by 3.7% compared with the final quarter of 2025, the second-worst performance in the bloc.

English Edition 28.07.2026, 10:46
Σχολιάστε
Greek Households 2nd-Worse in Savings, Real Incomes Fall in EU
Newsroom

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης

Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Greek household savings recorded the second-highest negative rate in the European Union in the first quarter of 2026, drawing down reserves even as real incomes fell and consumption rose, according to preliminary Eurostat data published Thursday.

Greek household savings declined by 3.7% compared with the final quarter of 2025, the second-worst performance in the bloc after Romania, which posted a negative savings rate of 5.3 percentage points. When adjusted for inflation, Greece recorded the steepest drop in real disposable household income in the EU, falling 3.65 %, ahead of Romania at 3.1%.

Despite shrinking real incomes, Greek households increased personal spending by 1.2% quarter-on-quarter, a divergence that economists say points to households funding consumption through savings, borrowing, or income from the informal economy.

The sharpest negative reading for Greece in the Eurostat data involves household investment. Gross fixed capital formation — a measure covering primarily home purchases and renovations — plunged 11.8% quarter-on-quarter, by far the largest decline among all member states with available data. Sweden and Finland, the next-worst performers, recorded drops of 2.5% and 2.8 % respectively.

The household investment rate also fell by 0.7%, again the worst result among all countries examined.

The collapse in housing investment comes at a time when Greece’s housing affordability crisis remains a central public policy concern, adding to evidence that an increasing number of Greek households are unable to buy or upgrade a home using their own resources.

By contrast, Romania — despite recording the largest quarterly drops in both disposable income and savings — led the EU in household investment, with the investment rate rising 2.2% and fixed capital formation surging 11.2%.

Source: tovima.com

Προσθήκη του ΟΤ.gr στην Google
Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Σχόλια
Γράψτε το σχόλιο σας
0 /50
0 /2000
Αποδέχεστε τους Όροι Χρήσης και την Πολιτικη Απορρήτου

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Stream
Goldman Sachs: Οδηγός «επιβίωσης» για τις οικογενειακές επιχειρήσεις
World

Οδηγός «επιβίωσης» για τις οικογενειακές επιχειρήσεις από την Goldman Sachs
Οικοδομή: Νέα άνοδος 4,2% στις άδειες και «άλμα» 21% στον όγκο
Ακίνητα

Οικοδομή: Νέα άνοδος 4,2% στις άδειες και «άλμα» 21% στον όγκο
EY: Πώς η Ελλάδα θα μπορούσε να γίνει κόμβος ναυπηγοεπισκευαστικής
Ναυτιλία

Πώς η Ελλάδα θα μπορούσε να γίνει κόμβος ναυπηγοεπισκευαστικής
Airbnb: Ποιες περιοχές στην Αθήνα έχουν περισσότερη ζήτηση
Τουρισμός

Οι περιοχές της Αθήνας με τα περισσότερα Airbnb
Manpower: Ποιες δεξιότητες ζητούν οι εργοδότες από τους CIO στην εποχή της AI
Executive

Τι δεξιότητες πρέπει να έχει ένας CIO στην εποχή της AI
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Ήπιες διακυμάνσεις στο ξεκίνημα
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Ήπιες διακυμάνσεις στο ξεκίνημα του ΧΑ

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX
OT Originals
Μειώσεις τιμών: Τι ποσοστά εκπτώσεων δίνουν οι προμηθευτές (μέχρι στιγμής)
Τρόφιμα – ποτά

Μειώσεις τιμών: Τα ποσοστά που δίνουν οι προμηθευτές

Οι πρωτες δεσμευτικές για τις μειώσεις τιμών - Πότε θα ανακοινωθούν οι τελικές τιμές για λαχανικά και κρέατα 

Δημήτρης Χαροντάκης
ALTUS-LSA: Συμφωνία με τη Shield AI για drones – Νέα επένδυση, προσλήψεις και γραφείο στην Ελλάδα
Business

«Συμμαχία» ALTUS με την Shield AI στα drones

Η συνεργασία της ελληνικής εταιρείας ALTUS-LSA με τη Shield AI συνδυάζει ελληνικό εξοπλισμό και αμερικανική τεχνολογία σε λύσεις μη επανδρωμένων αεροσκαφών

Γιώργος Μανέττας
Ερυθρά Θάλασσα: Πτώση 50% στις διελεύσεις πλοίων σύμφωνα με την Clarksons Research
Ποντοπόρος

Πτώση 50% στις διελεύσεις πλοίων στην Ερυθρά Θάλασσα

Η Clarksons Research σε πρόσφατη αναφορά της μετρά τις επιπτώσεις της σύγκρουσης σε Ερυθρά Θάλασσα και Στενά του Ορμούζ

Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος
Δημοσιονομικός «κόφτης»: Η κυβέρνηση βάζει «φρένο» αλλά αφήνει ανοιχτές τις εξαιρέσεις
Economy

Δημοσιονομικός «κόφτης» με... εξαιρέσεις - Το δίλημμα

Τι δείχνει η διαφοροποίηση Πιερρακάκη σε σχέση με την αρχική πρόθεση για εφαρμογή του γερμανικού μοντέλου σε σχέση με τα όσα θα φέρει ο δημοσιονομικός «κόφτης» στην Ελλάδα

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
Φορολογικοί παράδεισοι: Η φορολογική «βελτιστοποίηση» καλά κρατεί για τις πολυεθνικές
World

Οι φορολογικοί παράδεισοι και το πάρτι των πολυεθνικών

Οι διαβόητοι φορολογικοί παράδεισοι παραμένουν οι βασικές «ενδιάμεσες χώρες» για τα διεθνή δίκτυα πολυεθνικών ή υπερεθνικών εταιρειών

Αλέξανδρος Καψύλης
Τραμπ: Πώς τα κρυπτονομίσματα γιγάντωσαν την περιουσία του μετά την επιστροφή στην προεδρία
World

Πόσα έβγαλε ο Τραμπ αφότου επέστρεψε στον Λευκό Οίκο [γράφημα]

Τα κρυπτονομίσματα απέφεραν 1,4 δισ. δολάρια στην προεδρική οικογένεια Τραμπ μέσα στον πρώτο χρόνο της δεύτερης θητείας

Γρηγόρης Τραγγανίδας
ΟΟΣΑ: Η «σκληρή συνταγή» αντιμετώπισης του δημογραφικού προβλήματος
World

ΟΟΣΑ: Η «σκληρή συνταγή» αντιμετώπισης του δημογραφικού

Προτάσεις - σοκ από τον διεθνή οργανισμό για τις απολύσεις και το συνταξιοδοτικό - Τι «είδε» ο ΟΟΣΑ

Κώστας Παπαδής
Nvidia: Επενδύει 5 δισ. δολάρια στη startup τεχνητής νοημοσύνης του Ιλία Σουτσκέβερ
Tεχνητή νοημοσύνη

Επένδυση 5 δισ. της Nvidia στη startup ΑΙ του Ιλία Σουτσκέβερ

Nvidia και SSI ανακοίνωσαν μια μακροπρόθεσμη στρατηγική συνεργασία

Δημήτρης Σταμούλης
Περισσότερα από English Edition
Greek Households 2nd-Worse in Savings, Real Incomes Fall in EU
English Edition

Greek Households 2nd-Worse in Savings, Real Incomes Fall in EU

Greek household savings declined by 3.7% compared with the final quarter of 2025, the second-worst performance in the bloc.

Greek Government Targets Fuel Prices and Household Costs
English Edition

Greek Government Targets Fuel Prices and Household Costs

The government unveiled temporary fuel support, supermarket price reductions and new investment funding, while warning that prolonged wars in the Middle East and Ukraine could drive higher inflation this winter

Mitsotakis Announces Additional Diesel Price Cut for August
English Edition

Mitsotakis Announces Additional Diesel Price Cut for August

The government will fund an additional reduction in diesel prices as part of measures aimed at easing pressure on consumers and businesses affected by rising energy costs Μ

Mitsotakis Praises UNESCO Recognition of Mount Olympus
English Edition

Mitsotakis Praises UNESCO Recognition of Mount Olympus

The Greek prime minister hailed UNESCO’s decision to add Olympus to the World Heritage List as a major national achievement and a step toward protecting its natural and cultural legacy.

Greece Wins First Water Polo World Cup Gold Medal
English Edition

Greece Wins First Water Polo World Cup Gold Medal

The Greek men’s national team defeated Hungary 15-14 in a dramatic final, securing the first major gold medal in its history after a last-minute winning goal decided the tournament in Australia

Greeks Most Pessimistic in Eurozone on Inflation, Growth, ECB Says
English Edition

Greeks Most Pessimistic in Eurozone on Inflation, Growth, ECB Says

Greek households also hold the most pessimistic growth outlook in the eurozone, expecting economic contraction of 5.4 percent over

Greek Exporters Cautiously Welcome Revised U.S. Tariffs
English Edition

Greek Exporters Cautiously Welcome Revised U.S. Tariffs

European Union goods are subject to a uniform 10% tariff, provided the standard Most Favored Nation rate is not already higher.

Latest News
Goldman Sachs: Οδηγός «επιβίωσης» για τις οικογενειακές επιχειρήσεις
World

Οδηγός «επιβίωσης» για τις οικογενειακές επιχειρήσεις από την Goldman Sachs

Ένας σύγχρονος πλοηγός για τις οικογενειακές επιχειρήσεις, την ανάπτυξη και τη διατήρηση της επιχειρηματικής κληρονομιάς

Οικοδομή: Νέα άνοδος 4,2% στις άδειες και «άλμα» 21% στον όγκο
Ακίνητα

Οικοδομή: Νέα άνοδος 4,2% στις άδειες και «άλμα» 21% στον όγκο

Τι δείχνουν τα στοιχεία της ΕΛΣΤΑΤ για την οικοδομή

EY: Πώς η Ελλάδα θα μπορούσε να γίνει κόμβος ναυπηγοεπισκευαστικής
Ναυτιλία

Πώς η Ελλάδα θα μπορούσε να γίνει κόμβος ναυπηγοεπισκευαστικής

Τι δείχνει στρατηγική εκτίμηση της ελληνικής ναυπηγοεπισκευαστικής αγοράς από την EY-Parthenon

Airbnb: Ποιες περιοχές στην Αθήνα έχουν περισσότερη ζήτηση
Τουρισμός

Οι περιοχές της Αθήνας με τα περισσότερα Airbnb

Τι αποκαλύπτουν τα στοιχεία του Δήμου Αθηναίου για τα Airbnb - Το μήνυμα Δούκα για τον κόφτη

Manpower: Ποιες δεξιότητες ζητούν οι εργοδότες από τους CIO στην εποχή της AI
Executive

Τι δεξιότητες πρέπει να έχει ένας CIO στην εποχή της AI

Οι οργανισμοί επενδύουν ολοένα και περισσότερο στο upskilling, στο reskillingτου ανθρώπινου δυναμικού και στην ανάπτυξη νέων ταλέντων - Τι δείχνει έρευνα της Manpower

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Ήπιες διακυμάνσεις στο ξεκίνημα
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Ήπιες διακυμάνσεις στο ξεκίνημα του ΧΑ

Ο δείκτης υψηλής κεφαλαιοποίησης υποχωρεί κατά 0,04%, ενώ ο δείκτης μεσαίας κεφαλαιοποίησης καταγράφει απώλειες 0,02%

Alpha Bank: Συμφωνία με ΕΤαΕ για αξιοποίηση ευρωπαϊκών πόρων
Τράπεζες

Συμφωνία Alpha Bank - ΕΤαΕ για αξιοποίηση ευρωπαϊκών πόρων

Νέα στρατηγική συμφωνία Alpha Bank και Ευρωπαϊκού Ταμείου Επενδύσεων μέσω του InvestEU για τη στήριξη της ελληνικής επιχειρηματικότητας

Ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια: Υποτονικό το κλίμα
Ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια

Υποτονικό το κλίμα στις ευρωπαϊκές αγορές

Οι μετοχές τεχνολογίας είναι αυτές με τη μεγαλύτερη πτώση στα ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια

Πολυτελή ακίνητα: Οι non-dom αναδεικνύονται σε νέα κινητήρια δύναμη της αγοράς
Ακίνητα

Το Non-dom... «χρύσωσε» την αγορά ακινήτων

Οι non-dom φέρνουν νέα κεφάλαια στην Ελλάδα και αλλάζουν την αγορά στα πολυτελή ακίνητα, σύμφωνα με έρευνα της Greece Sotheby's International Realty

Αλέξανδρος Εξάρχου: Καινούργιο βιβλίο, καινούργιος AKTOR
Business

Εξάρχου: Καινούργιο βιβλίο, καινούργιος AKTOR

Ο Αλέξανδρος Εξάρχου τόνισε στο Euronext Athens την άντληση κεφαλαίων ύψους 1,3 δισ. ευρώ της AKTOR τους τελευταίους 18 μήνες

Χρήστος Κολώνας
Greek Households 2nd-Worse in Savings, Real Incomes Fall in EU
English Edition

Greek Households 2nd-Worse in Savings, Real Incomes Fall in EU

Greek household savings declined by 3.7% compared with the final quarter of 2025, the second-worst performance in the bloc.

Υδρογονάνθρακες: «Πράσινο φως» από TotalEnergies και Eni στο κοίτασμα “Cronos” στην Κύπρο
Φυσικό αέριο

Πράσινο φως από TotalEnergies και Eni στο κοίτασμα Cronos στην Κύπρο

Η έναρξη της παραγωγής αναμένεται το 2028, με μέγιστη σταθερή παραγωγή περίπου 500 εκατομμυρίων κυβικών ποδών την ημέρα - Η ανακοίνωση της TotalEnergies

Ασιατικά Χρηματιστήρια: Σφυροκόπημα σε τεχνολογία και ημιαγωγούς ενόψει Fed
Ασία

Ασιατικές αγορές: Σφυροκόπημα σε τεχνολογία και ημιαγωγούς ενόψει Fed

Η μεγαλύτερη πίεση καταγράφηκε στη Νότια Κορέα, όπου ο δείκτης KOSPI κατέρρευσε κατά 10,84%

Coca-Cola Hellas: Νέος Γενικός Διευθυντής ο Gjorgji Hristov για Ελλάδα και Κύπρο
Business

Coca-Cola Hellas: Νέος Γενικός Διευθυντής ο Gjorgji Hristov για Ελλάδα και Κύπρο

Διαδέχεται τον κ. Σταύρο Μουρελάτο, ο οποίος αναλαμβάνει νέο, διευρυμένο ρόλο στην The Coca-Cola Company στην Ευρώπη

Το φετινό Ελ Νίνιο θα είναι «το ισχυρότερο που έχει καταγραφεί ποτέ»
Κλιματική αλλαγή

Το φετινό Ελ Νίνιο θα είναι «το ισχυρότερο που έχει καταγραφεί ποτέ»

Σύμφωνα με προβολές κλιματικών μοντέλων, το φετινό Ελ Νίνιο θα ξεπεράσει το ρεκόρ με «πραγματικά ασύλληπτη διαφορά», Σε συνδυασμό με την κλιματική αλλαγή, μπορεί να φέρει νέο ρεκόρ ζέστης.

Βαγγέλης Πρατικάκης
ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ: Στα 67,7 εκατ. το μετοχικό κεφάλαιο μετά την ΑΜΚ
Business

ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ: Στα 67,7 εκατ. το μετοχικό κεφάλαιο μετά την ΑΜΚ

Το μετοχικό κεφάλαιο της ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ διαιρείται σε 118.936.784 κοινές ονομαστικές μετοχές με δικαίωμα ψήφου, ονομαστικής αξίας 0,57 ευρώ η καθεμία

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθυντής Σύνταξης: Χρήστος Κολώνας

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Μέτοχος: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: [email protected], Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Ταυτότητα
Cookies