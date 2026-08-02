 
array(5) {
  ["ai_cats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(17) "News and Politics"
    [1]=>
    string(20) "Business and Finance"
  }
  ["ai_subcats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(9) "Disasters"
    [1]=>
    string(17) "Aviation Industry"
  }
  ["ai_tone"]=>
  string(8) "negative"
  ["ai_dv_cat1"]=>
  string(18) "Aviation Disasters"
  ["ai_dv_cat2"]=>
  string(14) "Death & Injury"
}

Firefighting Helicopters Collide During Psatha Operation

Two Bell firefighting helicopters collided while battling the Psatha wildfire near Megara, triggering a major search-and-rescue operation for their crews

English Edition 02.08.2026, 17:40
Σχολιάστε
Firefighting Helicopters Collide During Psatha Operation
Newsroom

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης

Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Two Bell firefighting helicopters collided while battling a wildfire in the Psatha area near Megara on Sunday, August 2, prompting an immediate search-and-rescue operation for their crews.

Emergency response teams were rapidly deployed to the scene after the aircraft, both participating in the aerial firefighting effort, crashed during the operation.

According to Greek state broadcaster ERT, two crew members from one of the helicopters have made contact with the authorities. The pilot of one aircraft reportedly established communication with the coordination center, while the second crew member was injured.

Search-and-rescue efforts for the crew members are currently underway, with authorities continuing the operation as they assess the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Source: tovima.com

Σχετικά άρθρα:
Προσθήκη του ΟΤ.gr στην Google
Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Σχόλια
Γράψτε το σχόλιο σας
0 /50
0 /2000
Αποδέχεστε τους Όροι Χρήσης και την Πολιτικη Απορρήτου

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Stream
Θέουτα: Τουλάχιστον 72 είναι οι νεκροί μετανάστες και 1.149 οι τραυματίες
Κόσμος

Θέουτα: Τουλάχιστον 72 είναι οι νεκροί μετανάστες και 1.149 οι τραυματίες
Βρετανία: Ρεκόρ ηλιακής ενέργειας τον Ιούλιο
Επικαιρότητα

Ρεκόρ ηλιακής ενέργειας τον Ιούλιο στη Βρετανία
ΕΝΦΙΑ 2027: Αλλάζει ο τρόπος υπολογισμού
Tax

Τι αλλάζει στον ΕΝΦΙΑ από το 2027
Reuters: Η Κίνα αξιοποιεί αμερικανικά μοντέλα τεχνητής νοημοσύνης για αμυντικά συστήματα
World

Ο κινεζικός στρατός αξιοποιεί μοντέλα τεχνητής νοημοσύνης απο τις ΗΠΑ
Έφυγε από τη ζωή ο Γιάννης Βαρβιτσιώτης σε ηλικία 93 ετών
Κόσμος

Έφυγε από τη ζωή ο Γιάννης Βαρβιτσιώτης σε ηλικία 93 ετών
Suspect Identified in Killing of British Woman Found Dead in Suitcase in Athens
English Edition

Suspect Identified in Killing of British Woman Found Dead in Suitcase in Athens

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX
OT Originals
LVMH: Αυτόν τον όμιλο ποιος θα τον πάρει; Η διαδοχή συνεχίζει να προβληματίζει
World

Στα... «χαρακώματα» για τη διαδοχή της Louis Vuitton

Τι αποκάλυψε η σύγκρουση του Μπερνάρ Αρνό από τον όμιλο της LVMH και της γαλλικής εφημερίδας «Le Monde»

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Ελληνική οικονομία: Πώς η χωριάτικη σαλάτα γίνεται μακροοικονομικός δείκτης
Economy

Τι «αποκαλύπτει» μια χωριάτικη σαλάτα για την οικονομία

Από την ενεργειακή κρίση και την κλιματική αλλαγή μέχρι τους μισθούς, τα ενοίκια και τον τουρισμό, η χωριάτικη σαλάτα εξηγεί καλύτερα από πολλούς οικονομικούς δείκτες πώς άλλαξε η ελληνική οικονομία τα τελευταία χρόνια

Αλέξανδρος Κλώσσας
Γουόρς: Ζήτησε ένα μήνυμα από την αγορά – Η αγορά τού απάντησε
World

Γουόρς: Ήθελε να ακούσει τις αγορές και πήρε... ηχηρό μήνυμα

Τα σημεία ανησυχίας των οικονομολόγων στα μηνύματα που έστειλε ο κεντρικός τραπεζίτης της Fed, Κέβιν Γουόρς

Τζούλη Καλημέρη
Μειώσεις τιμών: Έως 1.200 προϊόντα και 60 εταιρείες στο πρόγραμμα από 1η Σεπτεμβρίου
Economy

Η μάχη των 1.200 προϊόντων – Ποιοι μπαίνουν πρώτοι στις μειώσεις τιμών

Περισσότερες από 40 επιχειρήσεις έχουν ήδη καταθέσει κωδικούς με μειώσεις τιμών - Η μέση έκπτωση εκτιμάται στο 6%-7%

Δημήτρης Χαροντάκης
Τεχνητή νοημοσύνη: Πώς κάνει τη ζωή ακριβότερη
Tεχνητή νοημοσύνη

Το κρυφό κόστος της ΑΙ και πώς φθάνει στις... τσέπες μας

Η Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη φουσκώνει τον πληθωρισμό αυξάνοντας τις τιμές από την ενέργεια και το νερό μέχρι τις κονσόλες

Γρηγόρης Τραγγανίδας
Solo operators: Εκρηκτική άνοδος των εταιρειών του ενός εκατομμυρίου δολαρίων με μόνο «υπάλληλο» την AI
Τεχνολογία

Η ΑΙ... εκτοξεύει τα έσοδα των start uppers

Οι solo operators με έσοδα άνω του 1 εκ. δολαρίων διπλασιάστηκαν μεταξύ 2023 και 2025, με τη βοήθεια της Τεχνητής Νοημοσύνης

Γρηγόρης Τραγγανίδας
Βολφράμιο: Νέο κοίτασμα στις ΗΠΑ αλλάζει τα δεδομένα – Γιατί η NASA «μπλοκάρει» την εξόρυξη
World

Νέο κοίτασμα βολφραμίου στις ΗΠΑ - Εμπόδια βάζει η NASA στην εξόρυξη

Γιατί η κυβέρνηση Τραμπ έχει δώσει προτεραιότητα σε κρίσιμα εξορυκτικά έργα - Τι ισχυρίζεται για το κοίτασμα σε βολφράμιο η αμερικανική εξορυκτική

Κωνσταντίνος Δημητρίου
Δημόσιο χρέος: Η Ελλάδα προχωρά σε ακόμη δύο πρόωρες αποπληρωμές 4,7 δισ. ευρώ για το 2026
Economy

Η Ελλάδα «σβήνει» (κι άλλο) χρέος – Δύο νέες αποπληρωμές

Το σχέδιο της Αθήνας για να βρεθεί... κάτω από την Ιταλία σε ό,τι αφορά το δημόσιο χρέος

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
Περισσότερα από English Edition
Suspect Identified in Killing of British Woman Found Dead in Suitcase in Athens
English Edition

Suspect Identified in Killing of British Woman Found Dead in Suitcase in Athens

British volunteer Elizabeth-Jane Ross was found dead in a suitcase in Athens. Police identified a 26-year-old suspect in the murder case

Press Freedom Cannot Be Threatened or Silenced
English Edition

Press Freedom Cannot Be Threatened or Silenced

Two landmark court rulings in Greece and Strasbourg reaffirm the rule of law, protect judicial independence and send a clear message: press freedom cannot be threatened, intimidated or silenced

Haris P. Pamboukis
Trikala Approves $4.6 MW Solar Project for Water Utility
English Edition

Trikala Approves $4.6 MW Solar Project for Water Utility

A €4.55 million solar power plant in central Greece will allow Trikala's municipal water utility to offset electricity costs through virtual net metering while supporting the region's clean energy transition.

Greek Customs Seize Drugs, Cash and Exotic Parrots
English Edition

Greek Customs Seize Drugs, Cash and Exotic Parrots

Greece's tax authority says customs inspections during the first half of 2026 uncovered millions of euros in undeclared cash, drugs, counterfeit goods, weapons, smuggled tobacco and alcohol, as well as illegally transported exotic birds and other prohibited items.

Greece Raises Tax-Free Limit on Electronic Tips
English Edition

Greece Raises Tax-Free Limit on Electronic Tips

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced that the annual tax-free threshold for tips paid electronically will rise to €6,000, with higher allowances for seasonal workers and retroactive application from Jan. 1, 2026.

Rent Payments: No More Cash Starting October 1
English Edition

Rent Payments: No More Cash Starting October 1

Renters and landlords who keep paying or receiving rent in cash risk losing benefits and tax breaks worth hundreds of euros

Greece-Egypt Power Link Moves to New Tender Phase
English Edition

Greece-Egypt Power Link Moves to New Tender Phase

ELICA launches new tenders for seabed and onshore studies, advancing the 3,000 MW GREGY Interconnector linking Egypt’s clean energy to Greece

Latest News
Θέουτα: Τουλάχιστον 72 είναι οι νεκροί μετανάστες και 1.149 οι τραυματίες
Κόσμος

Θέουτα: Τουλάχιστον 72 είναι οι νεκροί μετανάστες και 1.149 οι τραυματίες

Αυξάνονται οι μετανάστες που έχασαν τη ζωή τους κατά την προσπάθειά τους να μπουν στον ισπανικό θύλακα της Θέουτα

Βρετανία: Ρεκόρ ηλιακής ενέργειας τον Ιούλιο
Επικαιρότητα

Ρεκόρ ηλιακής ενέργειας τον Ιούλιο στη Βρετανία

Η ηλιακή ενέργεια, για πρωτη φορά συνέβαλε με ποσοστό το 14,4% στην παραγωγή ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας στη Βρετανία

ΕΝΦΙΑ 2027: Αλλάζει ο τρόπος υπολογισμού
Tax

Τι αλλάζει στον ΕΝΦΙΑ από το 2027

Τι σημαίνει η Ηλεκτρονική Ταυτότητα Κτιρίου για τους ιδιοκτήτες

Reuters: Η Κίνα αξιοποιεί αμερικανικά μοντέλα τεχνητής νοημοσύνης για αμυντικά συστήματα
World

Ο κινεζικός στρατός αξιοποιεί μοντέλα τεχνητής νοημοσύνης απο τις ΗΠΑ

Στρατιωτικοί στην Κίνα αξιοποιούν τα αμερικανικά μοντέλα τεχνητής νοημοσύνης για την ανάπτυξη δικών τους εξειδικευμένων συστημάτων

Έφυγε από τη ζωή ο Γιάννης Βαρβιτσιώτης σε ηλικία 93 ετών
Κόσμος

Έφυγε από τη ζωή ο Γιάννης Βαρβιτσιώτης σε ηλικία 93 ετών

Ο Ιωάννης Βαρβιτσιώτης, ιστορικό στέλεχος και πρώην αντιπρόεδρος της ΝΔ, σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες, άφησε την τελευταία του πνοή σήμερα στο σπίτι του στην Αθήνα, ανήμερα των γενεθλίων του.

Suspect Identified in Killing of British Woman Found Dead in Suitcase in Athens
English Edition

Suspect Identified in Killing of British Woman Found Dead in Suitcase in Athens

British volunteer Elizabeth-Jane Ross was found dead in a suitcase in Athens. Police identified a 26-year-old suspect in the murder case

Ουράνιο: Ποσότητες που θα αρκούσαν για εκατοντάδες πυρηνικά όπλα εξήχθη από το Κονγκό, αγνοούνται
World

Χιλιάδες τόνοι ουρανίου εξηχθησαν απο το Κονγκό αλλά αγνοούνται

Το ουράνιο παράγεται ως «παραπροϊόν» της εξόρυξης κοβαλτίου και δεν δηλώνεται στον Διεθνή Οργανισμό Ατομικής Ενέργειας

Firefighting Helicopters Collide During Psatha Operation
English Edition

Firefighting Helicopters Collide During Psatha Operation

Two Bell firefighting helicopters collided while battling the Psatha wildfire near Megara, triggering a major search-and-rescue operation for their crews

Fake news: Σάλος με τις εικόνες ΑΙ στο Google Earth
Κόσμος

Fake news: Σάλος με τις εικόνες ΑΙ στο Google Earth

Η Google αναγκάστηκε να αποσύρει το εργαλείο ΑΙ ύστερα από ρερορτάζ του BBC με προειδοποιήσεις ειδικών για παραπληροφόρηση.

Αερομεταφορές: Γιατί οι πτήσεις είναι ακριβές και θα παραμείνουν έτσι
World

Γιατι οι πτήσεις θα παραμείνουν ακριβές

Παρά το υψηλό κόστος των καυσίμων, υπάρχει ισχυρή ζήτηση για ταξίδια - Αυξημένο το κόστος στις αερομεταφορές

ΑΑΔΕ: H Κομισιόν επαναφέρει τη διαπίστευση του Οργανισμού Πληρωμών
Tax

H Κομισιόν επαναφέρει τη διαπίστευση του Οργανισμού Πληρωμών της ΑΑΔΕ

Η Επιτροπή ζητά τη συνέχιση της προσπάθειας, με έμφαση στην έγκαιρη διάθεση στοιχείων προς τον Οργανισμό Πιστοποίησης, σύμφωνα με την κυβέρνηση

Amazon: Εκτόξευση κερδών το β’ τρίμηνο του 2026 – «Σιγή ιχθύος» για τη φετινή Prime Day
World

«Έσπασε τα ταμεία» η Amazon το β' 3μηνο του 2026 - Σιωπή για τη φετινή Prime Day

Τα συνολικά καθαρά κέρδη της Amazon, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των υπηρεσιών AWS, αυξήθηκαν κατά  245% - Χωρίς επίσημα αποτελέσματα οι επιδόσεις της Prime Day που έγινε τον Ιούνιο

Τεκμήρια: Τι πρέπει να γνωρίζετε για την απόκτηση περιουσιακών στοιχείων
Experts

Τι πρέπει να γνωρίζετε για τις δαπάνες απόκτησης περιουσιακών στοιχείων

Ποιες δαπάνες αποτελούν τεκμήριο, σε ποιο φορολογικό έτος δηλώνονται, ποιες εξαιρούνται από το τεκμήριο

Απόστολος Αλωνιάτης
Τουρισμός: Οι προορισμοί που υποδέχθηκαν περισσότερους επισκέπτες
Τουρισμός

Οι κερδισμένοι και οι χαμένοι του τουριστικού χάρτη

Η Κρήτη και τα Ιόνια Νησιά διευρύνουν τη δυναμική τους, ενώ μικρότεροι προορισμοί, όπως η Σάμος και η Σκιάθος, κερδίζουν εντυπωσιακά ποσοστά.

Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος
Press Freedom Cannot Be Threatened or Silenced
English Edition

Press Freedom Cannot Be Threatened or Silenced

Two landmark court rulings in Greece and Strasbourg reaffirm the rule of law, protect judicial independence and send a clear message: press freedom cannot be threatened, intimidated or silenced

Haris P. Pamboukis
Crocs: Ξεπέρασε το 1 δισ. δολάρια σε έσοδα για πρώτη φορά
World

Crocs: Ξεπέρασε το 1 δισ. δολάρια σε έσοδα για πρώτη φορά

Τα έσοδα της Crocs από απευθείας πωλήσεις προς καταναλωτές αυξήθηκαν κατά 13% στα 559 εκατ. δολάρια

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθυντής Σύνταξης: Χρήστος Κολώνας

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Μέτοχος: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: [email protected], Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Ταυτότητα
Cookies