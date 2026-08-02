Firefighting Helicopters Collide During Psatha Operation

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Two Bell firefighting helicopters collided while battling a wildfire in the Psatha area near Megara on Sunday, August 2, prompting an immediate search-and-rescue operation for their crews.

Emergency response teams were rapidly deployed to the scene after the aircraft, both participating in the aerial firefighting effort, crashed during the operation.

According to Greek state broadcaster ERT, two crew members from one of the helicopters have made contact with the authorities. The pilot of one aircraft reportedly established communication with the coordination center, while the second crew member was injured.

Search-and-rescue efforts for the crew members are currently underway, with authorities continuing the operation as they assess the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Source: tovima.com