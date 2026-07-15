Minister Says Greek Ferries Near 100% Summer Capacity

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Greece’s Shipping and Island Policy Minister Vassilis Kikilias has urged travelers to prioritize safety as ferry traffic intensifies during the peak summer holiday season, with passenger occupancy on many routes expected to reach full capacity in the coming weeks.

Speaking during a visit to the Port of Piraeus, Greece’s largest passenger port, Kikilias called on travelers to follow the instructions of Coast Guard personnel and port authorities to ensure safe and smooth departures.

“We are now in the heart of the summer season,” the minister said, noting that around 10.7 million passengers depart from the Port of Piraeus each year to travel to Greece’s islands.

He praised the work of hundreds of Coast Guard officers in Piraeus and thousands more serving at ports across the country, saying they carry out their duties with professionalism, courtesy and dedication to passenger safety.

Occupancy expected to reach 100%

Kikilias said ferry services are entering their busiest period of the year, with passenger occupancy expected to continue rising until the peak travel period around mid-August, when some sailings are forecast to reach full capacity.

“For us, safety comes above all else,” he said, urging passengers at every Greek port to follow the guidance of Coast Guard personnel.

The minister also wished travelers safe journeys and expressed his appreciation for the country’s seafarers and ferry crews, acknowledging their work during the demanding summer season.

He asked passengers to remain patient as ports and ferries become increasingly crowded, stressing that cooperation with experienced port and maritime staff will help ensure that the busy holiday period runs smoothly.

“This is Greece—our islands are one of our country’s greatest strengths,” Kikilias said, encouraging visitors to enjoy their holidays while respecting the safety measures put in place to protect travelers.

Source: tovima.com