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Athens’ Ermou Street has kept its place among the world’s most expensive retail streets, further cementing the Greek capital’s standing on the global retail map.

According to Cushman & Wakefield’s annual Main Streets Across the World 2026 report, presented in Greece by Cushman & Wakefield Proprius, Ermou ranks 15th worldwide for the second year running.

Prime rents on the street rose 2% over the past 12 months to €3,780 per square meter a year, or €315 per square meter a month ($408 per square foot annually), keeping Ermou the most expensive retail location in Greece. It sits just behind Munich’s Maximilianstraße (14th, at €4,320 per square meter) and ahead of Barcelona’s Passeig de Gràcia (16th, at €3,660). It also outranks well-known European shopping streets such as Dublin’s Grafton Street, Prague’s Pařížská and Amsterdam’s P.C. Hooftstraat. Across Europe, Ermou holds 26th place, unchanged from 2025.

The 2% rise trails both the global average of 3% and the European average of 2.9%. Yet the report notes that Ermou’s real strength is not steep rent hikes but long-term stability. Rents have generally held steady or edged upward, with less volatility than in other top retail markets. That makes Ermou one of the most predictable high-street markets for retailers and investors alike.

“Ermou holding on to 15th place confirms that Athens has established itself on the map of international retailers,” said Niki Sympoura, founder of Cushman & Wakefield Proprius. She added that “strong tourism, resilient consumer spending and the extremely limited availability of prime retail space continue to support rents.” She expects demand for flagship stores on Ermou to stay strong in 2027.

Globally, New York’s Upper Fifth Avenue has regained the title of the world’s most expensive shopping street for the first time since 2023. Rents there jumped 35% to $2,700 per square foot a year, or about €24,998 per square meter. London’s New Bond Street came second at $2,230 per square foot, followed by Milan’s Via Montenapoleone at $2,160. Rents on both were unchanged.

Source: tovima.com