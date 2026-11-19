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Cheese, yogurt and fresh strawberries are among Greece’s strongest-performing exports in 2026, although petroleum products, pharmaceuticals and aluminum continue to lead the country’s export rankings. An analysis of preliminary data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), conducted by the Panhellenic Exporters Association, ranks Greece’s 100 most valuable exports during the first nine months of 2026. Agricultural and food products account for nearly a quarter of total Greek exports, with dairy products recording particularly strong growth.

Greek Cheese and Yogurt Among the Top 10 Exports

Cheese ranks fifth among Greece’s most valuable exports, with overseas sales reaching 922 million euros between January and September, up 9.8% from the same period in 2025. The category includes feta, traditional aged cheeses and hard cheeses.

Yogurt has performed even better, with exports jumping 36.4% to 566.6 million euros, placing it 10th in the overall rankings.

Fresh strawberries are another success story. Export sales rose 29.7% to 280.7 million euros, moving the fruit up three places to 22nd.

Olive oil, meanwhile, has suffered a significant decline. Exports of virgin olive oil fell 25% in value and 26% in volume, bringing in 483.8 million euros. The product nevertheless remains Greece’s 12th-largest export, down from sixth place last year.

What Are Greece’s Biggest Exports?

Petroleum products top the rankings by a wide margin, with exports worth approximately 11 billion euros, up 44.6% from the same period last year.

Packaged pharmaceuticals come second at 1.67 billion euros, followed by aluminum plates, sheets and strips at 1.31 billion euros.

Electricity ranks fourth with exports worth 986.5 million euros, followed by cheese in fifth place. The rest of the top 10 includes fresh fish, electrical conductors, tubes and pipes, preserved vegetables and yogurt. Natural gas ranks 11th, with export value rising 92.5% to 521.1 million euros.

Other Greek products appearing among the top 100 include oranges, peaches, cherries, apricots, watermelons, cucumbers, pasta, wine and prepared tomato products.

Which Countries Buy the Most Greek Goods?

Italy remains Greece’s largest export market, purchasing goods worth 3.73 billion euros during the first nine months of 2026, up 12.9% from a year earlier. Germany follows with 3.29 billion euros, while Bulgaria ranks third at 2.88 billion euros. Cyprus is fourth, followed by the United States, where Greek exports rose 17% to 2.15 billion euros. The United Kingdom, Romania, Spain, North Macedonia and France complete the top 10 export destinations.

Among these markets, North Macedonia recorded the largest percentage increase, with Greek exports rising 39.2%, followed by the United Kingdom at 32.3%.

Combined, the 10 largest markets purchased approximately 22.56 billion euros worth of Greek goods between January and September.

What Do the Figures Show?

Alkiviadis Kalabokis, president of the Panhellenic Exporters Association, said the findings reflect the range of Greek exports, from industrial and energy products to pharmaceuticals and branded food products. He highlighted the growth in yogurt, cheese and fresh fruit exports, alongside rising sales to major European and neighboring markets. Kalabokis also called for measures to reduce production costs and help Greek businesses expand into new international markets.

Source: tovima.com