FAO: Global Food Prices Rise in April as Cereal, Meat, Dairy Costs Climb

In a separate report, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization kept its global wheat production forecast steady at 795 million metric tons, matching last year's output

English Edition 03.05.2025, 23:59
FAO: Global Food Prices Rise in April as Cereal, Meat, Dairy Costs Climb
Newsroom

Global food prices rose in April for the second month in a row, driven by higher costs for cereals, meat, and dairy products, according to a report released Friday by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The FAO Food Price Index, which measures monthly changes in international prices of a basket of food commodities, climbed to 128.3 points in April, marking a 1% increase from March’s 127.1. Compared to April 2024, prices are up 7.6%, although they remain 19.9% below the peak recorded in March 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Cereal Prices Lead the Climb

The cereal price index rose 1.2% month-on-month, driven by:

  • Wheat prices, which edged up due to reduced export volumes from Russia;
  • Rice, supported by strong global demand;
  • Corn, which faced tightening stockpiles in the United States.

Despite the monthly rise, cereal prices remained 0.5% lower than a year ago. The FAO noted that currency fluctuations and tariff policy changes contributed to market uncertainty, influencing global prices.

Meat and Dairy Costs Surge

The meat price index saw the largest monthly jump, increasing 3.2%, fueled primarily by:

  • Rising pig meat prices, and
  • Strong international demand for bovine meat.

Dairy prices also surged, with the index rising 2.4% in April and a striking 22.9% higher than a year ago. The FAO attributed this sharp increase to record-high butter prices amid shrinking inventories in Europe.

Sugar and Vegetable Oils Decline

In contrast to the upward trend in other categories:

  • The vegetable oil price index dropped 2.3%, led by a sharp fall in palm oil prices.
  • The sugar price index declined 3.5%, amid growing concerns over the global economic outlook dampening demand.

Source: Tovima.com

Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Stream
Καραμολέγκος: Ανακοίνωσε και επίσημα την πώληση του εργοστασίου στη Ρουμανία
Τρόφιμα – ποτά

Η Καραμολέγκος επιβεβαιώνει την πώληση του εργοστασίου στη Ρουμανία
Κίνα: Πρόωρη πληρωμή μερισμάτων με στόχο την εξομάλυνση των διακυμάνσεων του γιουάν
Συνάλλαγμα

Κίνα: Πρόωρη πληρωμή μερισμάτων με στόχο την εξομάλυνση των διακυμάνσεων του γιουάν
Starbase: Μια πόλη για την εταιρεία του Ιλον Μασκ
World

Starbase: Μια πόλη για την εταιρεία του Ιλον Μασκ
Πούτιν: Η διαδοχή είναι πάντα στο μυαλό μου
Κόσμος

Στο μυαλό του Πούτιν - Τι είπε για τον διάδοχό του
Αμοιβαία κεφάλαια ΗΠΑ: Τρίτη εβδομάδα εκροών για τα μετοχικά
Wall Street

Τρίτη εβδομάδα εκροών για τα αμερικανικά μετοχικά α/κ
Ιταλία: «Μαγειρεύεται» μπαράζ τραπεζικών deals
World

Μπαράζ τραπεζικών deals «μαγειρεύεται» στην Ιταλία

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX

OT Originals

Σπάνιες γαίες: Πώς θα παίξει η Ευρώπη το χαρτί των ορυκτών στη σκιά του Τραμπ
World

Το πόκερ της Ευρώπης με τις σπάνιες γαίες στη σκιά του Τραμπ

Τι σηματοδοτεί η συμφωνία των ΗΠΑ με την Ουκρανία - Οι προκλήσεις για την Ευρώπη

Ναταλία Δανδόλου
Γκρεγκ Άμπελ: Από τα γήπεδα του χόκεϊ στη Berkshire – Ποιος είναι ο διάδοχος του Μπάφετ
World

Από τα γήπεδα του χόκεϊ στη Berkshire - Ποιος είναι ο διάδοχος του Μπάφετ

Το διοικητικό συμβούλιο της Berkshire καλείται τώρα να τον εγκρίνει και επισήμως ως τον νέο διευθύνοντα σύμβουλο

Ναταλία Δανδόλου
Ακίνητα: Ευκαιρίες στο real estate αναζητούν ξένοι επενδυτές – Πού στρέφονται [γραφήματα]
Ακίνητα

Η Monopoly του ελληνικού real estate - Οι κινήσεις των ξένων επενδυτών [γραφήματα]

Αποκαλυπτική έρευνα για τις τάσεις στην κτηματαγορά - Τι αναζητούν οι ξένοι στην Ελλάδα

Ανδρομάχη Παύλου
Ιταλία: «Μαγειρεύεται» μπαράζ τραπεζικών deals
World

Μπαράζ τραπεζικών deals «μαγειρεύεται» στην Ιταλία

Fitch Ratings: Τρεις κινητήριες δυνάμεις για τραπεζικές συμφωνίες στην Ιταλία 

Γιώργος Κανελλόπουλος
Ionut Farcas (Schneider Electric): Επενδύουμε στο μέλλον των data centers με οδηγό την AI
Τεχνολογία

Η Ελλάδα στον παγκόσμιο χάρτη των data centers - Μιλά στον ΟΤ o Ionut Farcas της Schneider Electric

O Ionut Farcas, πρόεδρος Κεντρικής και Ανατολικής Ευρώπης της Schneider Electric, μίλησε στον ΟΤ για τις δραστηριότητες της εταιρείας στην Ελλάδα, τα data centers και την διαχείριση ενέργειας

Γιώργος Πολύζος
Ένα ξυλουργείο όπου όλοι μπορούν να δουλέψουν
World

Ένα ξυλουργείο όπου όλοι μπορούν να δουλέψουν

Ο Τεοντόρ Βαν Γκαβέ βάζει τα άτομα με αναπηρία στο επίκεντρο της επιχείρησής του

Αλέξανδρος Καψύλης
Nike, Adidas, Skechers: Η ισχύς εν τη ενώσει απέναντι στους δασμούς – Γιατί αυξάνονται οι τιμές των αθλητικών παπουτσιών τους;
World

Η ισχύς εν τη ενώσει απέναντι στους δασμούς - Γιατί αυξάνονται οι τιμές Nike, Adidas, Skechers

Περίπου το 98% των υποδημάτων κατασκευάζεται στο εξωτερικό - Η επιστολή FDRA και οι υπογραφή των Nike, Adidas, Skechers

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Χρέη προς τον e – ΕΦΚΑ: Περισσότερες δόσεις για την εξόφληση οφειλών σχεδιάζει η κυβέρνηση
Εργασιακά – Ασφαλιστικά

Χρέη προς τον e – ΕΦΚΑ: Περισσότερες δόσεις για την εξόφληση οφειλών σχεδιάζει η κυβέρνηση

Το μέτρο αναμένεται να συνδυαστεί με την ένταξη ιδιωτικών εταιριών από το 2026 στην διαδικασία είσπραξης των οφειλών προς το ασφαλιστικό ταμείο

Κώστας Παπαδής

Περισσότερα από English Edition

PM Mitsotakis Outlines Cautious Growth Plan with Social Focus in Weekly Review
English Edition

PM Mitsotakis Outlines Cautious Growth Plan with Social Focus in Weekly Review

The prime minister also drew attention to new energy subsidies aimed at supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Foreign Investors Fuel Real Estate Boom in Greece, Driving Prices Higher
English Edition

Foreign Investors Fuel Real Estate Boom in Greece, Driving Prices Higher

According to the latest report by the Governor of the Bank of Greece, net inflows from overseas property purchases reached 2.75 billion euros in 2024.

Greece Slams Erdogan Over Cyprus Remarks Amid UN Peace Efforts
English Edition

Greece Slams Erdogan Over Cyprus Remarks Amid UN Peace Efforts

Greek diplomatic sources underscored that any attempt to impose 'faits accomplis' in the occupied territories represents a highly negative development.

FAO: Global Food Prices Rise in April as Cereal, Meat, Dairy Costs Climb
English Edition

FAO: Global Food Prices Rise in April as Cereal, Meat, Dairy Costs Climb

In a separate report, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization kept its global wheat production forecast steady at 795 million metric tons, matching last year's output

Six Next Generation Souvlaki Shops in Athens That Are Rewriting Street Food History
English Edition

Six Next Generation Souvlaki Shops in Athens That Are Rewriting Street Food History

These are the new souvlaki spots that honor the tradition of the wrap but level-up Athens' next generation of street food

New Study Links Chemicals in Plastics to Heart Disease
English Edition

New Study Links Chemicals in Plastics to Heart Disease

A new study links plastic chemicals to heart disease deaths, along with the previously associated risks of cancer, obesity, and diabetes

Government Holds Preparatory Meeting on University Safety Following Campus Violence
English Edition

Government Holds Preparatory Meeting on University Safety Following Campus Violence

The implementation of Security Plans across all universities was described as an urgent priority

Greece and Emirates Sign Strategic Tourism Memorandum in Dubai
English Edition

Greece and Emirates Sign Strategic Tourism Memorandum in Dubai

The agreement introduces a new development pillar centered on sustainability and the extension of the tourist season.

Latest News

Καραμολέγκος: Ανακοίνωσε και επίσημα την πώληση του εργοστασίου στη Ρουμανία
Τρόφιμα – ποτά

Η Καραμολέγκος επιβεβαιώνει την πώληση του εργοστασίου στη Ρουμανία

Σε επίσημη ανακοίνωση για την πώληση του εργοστασίου στη Ρουμανία προχώρησε η Καραμολέγκος – Τι λέει για το τίμημα

Κίνα: Πρόωρη πληρωμή μερισμάτων με στόχο την εξομάλυνση των διακυμάνσεων του γιουάν
Συνάλλαγμα

Κίνα: Πρόωρη πληρωμή μερισμάτων με στόχο την εξομάλυνση των διακυμάνσεων του γιουάν

Η ισοτιμία του γιουάν βρίσκεται στο επίκεντρο του ενδιαφέροντος καθώς κλιμακώνεται ο σινοαμερικανικός εμπορικός πόλεμος

Starbase: Μια πόλη για την εταιρεία του Ιλον Μασκ
World

Starbase: Μια πόλη για την εταιρεία του Ιλον Μασκ

Οι κάτοικοι σε μια περιοχή του Τέξας, εργαζόμενοι οι περισσότεροι στην SpaceX του Ιλον Μάσκ, αποφάσισαν τη δημιουργία της Starbase

Πούτιν: Η διαδοχή είναι πάντα στο μυαλό μου
Κόσμος

Στο μυαλό του Πούτιν - Τι είπε για τον διάδοχό του

Ο Πούτιν είναι ο μακροβιότερος ηγέτης του Κρεμλίνου από την εποχή του Ιωσήφ Στάλιν

Αμοιβαία κεφάλαια ΗΠΑ: Τρίτη εβδομάδα εκροών για τα μετοχικά
Wall Street

Τρίτη εβδομάδα εκροών για τα αμερικανικά μετοχικά α/κ

Οι επενδυτές απέσυραν καθαρά 15,56 δισ. δολάρια

Ιταλία: «Μαγειρεύεται» μπαράζ τραπεζικών deals
World

Μπαράζ τραπεζικών deals «μαγειρεύεται» στην Ιταλία

Fitch Ratings: Τρεις κινητήριες δυνάμεις για τραπεζικές συμφωνίες στην Ιταλία 

Γιώργος Κανελλόπουλος
OT FORUM: «Ξεκλειδώνοντας» επενδύσεις – Το ΧΑ ως εργαλείο αποταμίευσης
OT FORUM

OT FORUM: «Ξεκλειδώνοντας» επενδύσεις – Το ΧΑ ως εργαλείο αποταμίευσης

Κορυφαίοι αναλυτές και οικονομολόγοι αναφέρονται στο πλαίσιο του ΟΤ FORUM στην επιστροφή του ΧΑ στο ραντάρ των διεθνών επενδυτών και τις δυνατότητες που προσφέρει για τις αποταμιεύσεις

ΟΤ FORUM: Ανεβάζει στροφές η Premia με νέες επενδύσεις
OT FORUM

ΟΤ FORUM: Ανεβάζει στροφές η Premia με νέες επενδύσεις

Ο Νικόλαος Μπαζιώτης, CFO Premia Properties θα μιλήσει στο ΟΤ FORUM για το επενδυτικό πλάνο της Premia αλλά τους ορίζοντες που ανοίγει το ΧΑ

OT FORUM – ΔΕΗ: Το κλειδί της διαχείρισης ενέργειας για την ηγετική θέση στη ΝΑ Ευρώπη
OT FORUM

Οι ευκαιρίες και το ρίσκο της ΔΕΗ στη διαχείριση ενέργειας – Στο 5ο OT FORUM ο Νάζος

Ο Κωνσταντίνος Νάζος, αναπληρωτής CEO του Ομίλου ΔΕΗ για τη διαχείριση ενέργειας παρουσιάζει τις ευκαιρίες και τις προκλήσεις στις αγορές

Φορολογία: Η Ελλάδα υπερφορολογεί τα…παιδιά της – Τι δείχνει έρευνα του ΟΟΣΑ [γραφήματα]
Φορολογία Eιδήσεις

Η Ελλάδα υπερφορολογεί τα... παιδιά της [γραφήματα]

Η διαφορά μεταξύ της φορολογικής επιβάρυνσης των φορολογουμένων με παιδιά σε σχέση με όσους δεν έχουν τέκνα κατατάσσει την Ελλάδα στην 4η χειρότερη θέση

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
PM Mitsotakis Outlines Cautious Growth Plan with Social Focus in Weekly Review
English Edition

PM Mitsotakis Outlines Cautious Growth Plan with Social Focus in Weekly Review

The prime minister also drew attention to new energy subsidies aimed at supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Δασμοί: Συνεχίζονται οι διαβουλεύσεις ΗΠΑ – Ιαπωνίας
World

Συνεχίζονται οι διαβουλεύσεις ΗΠΑ - Ιαπωνίας για τους δασμούς

Αισιόδοξη δηλώνει η αμερικανική πλευρά - Επιφυλακτικοί οι Ιάπωνες για τα αποτελέσματα των συζητήσεων

Foreign Investors Fuel Real Estate Boom in Greece, Driving Prices Higher
English Edition

Foreign Investors Fuel Real Estate Boom in Greece, Driving Prices Higher

According to the latest report by the Governor of the Bank of Greece, net inflows from overseas property purchases reached 2.75 billion euros in 2024.

ΟΠΕΚ+: Θα συνεχίσει με τις αυξήσεις στην παραγωγή πετρελαίου
Πετρέλαιο

Νέα αύξηση στην παραγωγή πετρελαίου από τον ΟΠΕΚ+ παρά την πτώση των τιμών

Τι σηματοδοτεί η αλλαγή πλεύσης του πετρελαϊκού καρτέλ

Πέθανε ο Πέτρος Μολυβιάτης σε ηλικία 97 ετών
Επικαιρότητα

Πέθανε ο Πέτρος Μολυβιάτης σε ηλικία 97 ετών

Ο Πέτρος Μολυβιάτης υπήρξε ο «εξ απορρήτων» του πρωθυπουργού και Προέδρου της Δημοκρατίας Κωνσταντίνου Καραμανλή

Βατικανό: Δέκα ενδιαφέροντα γεγονότα για το κονκλάβιο πριν την εκλογή του νέου Πάπα
Κόσμος

Δέκα ενδιαφέροντα γεγονότα για το παπικό κονκλάβιο

Την Τετάρτη 7 Μαΐου, οι καρδινάλιοι θα εισέλθουν στο κονκλάβιο στην Καπέλα Σιξτίνα για να εκλέξουν τον επόμενο επικεφαλής της Καθολικής Εκκλησίας.

Χρυσάνθη Ρουμελιώτου

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: ot@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Απόρρητο