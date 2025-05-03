Greece and Emirates Sign Strategic Tourism Memorandum in Dubai

In a significant step toward strengthening ties in the tourism sector, Greek Minister of Tourism Olga Kefalogianni signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday, May 2 with Emirates airline during the Arabian Travel Market exhibition held in Dubai.

The agreement, co-signed by Thierry Aucoc, Emirates’ Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations for Europe and the Americas, aims to bolster the strategic partnership between Greece and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the vital field of tourism.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, Kefalogianni also met with Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, marking a step toward deepening bilateral collaboration and unlocking new opportunities for tourism development.

Discussions focused on enhancing Emirates’ connectivity to the U.S. (both East and West Coasts), Asia, and Australia—key markets with strong growth potential. They also explored the expansion of direct flight routes between the UAE and popular Greek destinations.

“Strategic cooperation with Emirates plays a pivotal role in enhancing Greece’s image as a top-tier tourist and business destination. It is a critical tool for further expanding our tourism sector,” the Greek minister stated.

A New Chapter in Sustainable Tourism Development

The newly signed memorandum outlines a range of joint initiatives to increase tourist demand, promote lesser-known Greek regions, and position Greece as a year-round destination. The agreement introduces a new development pillar centered on sustainability and the extension of the tourist season.

A particularly noteworthy element is the codeshare agreement with Greek carrier AEGEAN, which is expected to significantly improve access to renowned destinations such as Santorini, Mykonos, Rhodes, and Thessaloniki through Emirates’ global network.

This collaboration not only enhances travel connectivity but also provides passengers with greater flexibility and improved access to destinations that were previously less reachable for international travelers.