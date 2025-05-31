Kimberly Guilfoyle Undergoes Training Ahead of Expected Role as U.S. Ambassador to Greece

Guilfoyle's confirmation hearing is expected between late June and early July, with a potential arrival in Athens projected for early September

31.05.2025
Kimberly Guilfoyle Undergoes Training Ahead of Expected Role as U.S. Ambassador to Greece
Newsroom

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the nominee for U.S. Ambassador to Greece, is reportedly undergoing diplomatic training as she awaits Senate confirmation. Initial reports suggested she aimed to arrive in Athens by late June to attend the annual Fourth of July reception, but observers of the congressional appointment process have deemed that timeline unlikely. Her confirmation hearing is expected between late June and early July, with a potential arrival in Athens projected for early September.

Guilfoyle has reportedly completed the standard ambassador training program in Washington, a week-and-a-half-long course involving briefings from officials at the White House, State Department, and National Security Council. She did not include Greek language instruction in her schedule, opting instead to focus on learning about the country, its people, and its political and diplomatic systems.

She has also begun meeting with members of the Greek-American community, while prominent economic figures in Greece have reportedly expressed interest in establishing contact.

Her expected areas of focus include energy, data infrastructure, shipping, and broader economic diplomacy, alongside traditional defense-related priorities. Her nomination has drawn attention in Washington due to her close ties to President Donald Trump.

Previously a prosecutor and Fox News host, Guilfoyle has been a longtime supporter and fundraiser Trump. She has no prior foreign policy experience and her past professional conduct has drawn scrutiny, including allegations of sexual misconduct that led to her departure from Fox News.

Her nomination was announced in December and remains subject to confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

Source: Tovima.com

