Mitsotakis’ Weekly Review Covers Reforms and Wishes Olympiacos Luck Ahead of EuroLeague Final

Mitsotakis concluded his weekly review with a reference to the EuroLeague final being hosted in Greece, where Olympiacos B.C. will compete for the trophy, prompting the prime minister to wish the club “good luck.”

English Edition 24.05.2026, 12:31
Σχολιάστε
Mitsotakis’ Weekly Review Covers Reforms and Wishes Olympiacos Luck Ahead of EuroLeague Final
Newsroom

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης

Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Ιn his customary weekly review, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis outlined a broad package of initiatives spanning housing policy, public healthcare, labor agreements, strategic investments and national defense. In a post on Facebook, he also wished Olympiacos “good luck” ahead of the EuroLeague final.

Housing and Social Policy

Mitsotakis said the “Spiti Mou II” housing program will continue to ensure full use of Recovery Fund resources, with loan agreements due by June 2, 2026 and approved applications eligible for completion by the end of August through national funding via the Hellenic Development Bank.

He also announced a 55 million euros expansion of the “Personal Assistant” program for people with disabilities, highlighting its role in promoting greater independence and social inclusion.

Healthcare and Employment

He highlighted progress in the public health system, including the delivery of 28 renovated emergency departments and 55 health centers, among them facilities in Thessaloniki and Naousa.

He also announced 1,131 new permanent doctor hires—the largest recruitment in the history of the National Health System—alongside pay increases from tax changes on on-call shifts. Nursing staff are being added to hazardous occupation categories, while a program supporting 500 hospital orderlies has been extended for another year.

Labor Market and Education

Mitsotakis announced the extension of collective labor agreements to food service and confectionery sectors, covering over 400,000 workers, with wage increases of up to 20% and 9% respectively.

He also highlighted the early opening of applications for the “Post-Secondary Year – Apprenticeship Class,” aimed at linking vocational graduates with the labor market through practical training.

Transport and Agriculture

Turning to public transport, the prime minister said 1,076 new buses are now operating in Athens, while upgrades to ISAP trains are beginning, with the first set to re-enter service next month and 13 more expected within the year.

He also announced a legislative fix for farmers over cadastre errors, ensuring continued subsidy payments with retroactive effect to 2025 and no impact on property rights.

Spatial Planning and Strategic Investments
For the first time, Greece is advancing new spatial planning frameworks for tourism, renewable energy and industry to improve coordination and reduce land-use conflicts, with the tourism plan already in consultation.

While he highlighted a 340 million euros investment by Metlen to produce gallium, a strategic material for advanced technologies, positioning Greece to help meet EU demand.

Recovery Fund and Small Businesses

Referring to Recovery Fund loans, the prime minister said Greece has fully used 17.7 billion euros in Recovery Fund loans, generating over 30 billion euros in investments, with strong support for SMEs.
He added that low-cost financing will continue through an additional 2 billion euros via the Hellenic Development Bank.

Digital State and Culture

Mitsotakis also referred to the digitization of criminal record certificates, with many now issued in minutes, and the reopening of the renovated Palace of the Despots in Mystras with new digital and safety upgrades and a new exhibition.

Security, Defense and Sport

The prime minister announced reinforcements for police patrols in Attica with 45 new vehicles donated by the PPC Group, alongside major defense upgrades approved by KYSEA, including new frigates and secure communications systems.

He also noted record sports funding of 31.3 million euros for national federations to support the long-term development of amateur sport.

The weekly review concluded with a reference to the EuroLeague final being hosted in Greece, where Olympiacos B.C. will compete for the trophy, prompting the prime minister to wish the club “good luck.”

Σχετικά άρθρα:
Προσθήκη του ΟΤ.gr στην Google
Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Σχόλια
Γράψτε το σχόλιο σας
0 /50
0 /2000
Αποδέχεστε τους Όροι Χρήσης και την Πολιτικη Απορρήτου

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Stream
Mitsotakis’ Weekly Review Covers Reforms and Wishes Olympiacos Luck Ahead of EuroLeague Final
English Edition

Mitsotakis’ Weekly Review Covers Reforms and Wishes Olympiacos Luck Ahead of EuroLeague Final
ΗΠΑ: Στα ύψη η χρηματιστηριακή αγορά, στο ναδίρ ο δείκτης καταναλωτικής εμπιστοσύνης
World

Καταναλωτική εμπιστοσύνη vs Wall Street - Γιατί δεν συμβαδίζουν;
Σούπερ μάρκετ: Μήνα με το μήνα η μάχη με τα κόστη – Πάνω από χρόνο «βλέπει» η αγορά το πλαφόν
Τρόφιμα – ποτά

Η μάχη στο ράφι, το βαρόμετρο και το «αγκάθι» του πλαφόν
Εισόδημα από ακίνητη περιουσία [Μέρος Β]
Experts

Ακίνητα: Πώς να συμπληρώσετε σωστά τα έντυπα Ε1 και Ε2
Μάρκο Ρούμπιο: Πιθανόν σήμερα η συμφωνία με το Ιράν
World

ΗΠΑ - Ιράν: Εκατέρωθεν μηνύματα για επίτευξη συμφωνίας
Nissan: Ακυρώνει επένδυση για ηλεκτρικούς κινητήρες στη Βρετανία
World

Η Nissan ακυρώνει επένδυση 65,4 εκατ. δολ. στη Βρετανία

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX
OT Originals
Pokémon: Όταν οι κάρτες πωλούνται για εκατομμύρια
World

Pokémon: Όταν οι κάρτες πωλούνται για εκατομμύρια

Η αγορά Pokémon καθοδηγείται από τη νοσταλγία, τις επικερδέστατες πωλήσεις καρτών αλλά και την κερδοσκοπία - Ορισμένοι αγοραστές αντιμετωπίζουν τις κάρτες ως εμπορεύσιμα περιουσιακά στοιχεία

Ευθύμιος Τσιλιόπουλος
Παρκόμετρο: Πώς ένας δαιμόνιος δημοσιογράφος έλαβε την πατέντα στις 24 Μαΐου 1938
World

Πότε το παρκόμετρο μπήκε επίσημα στη ζωή μας

Το παρκόμετρο είναι η μάστιγα των βιαστικών οδηγών, απαιτώντας κέρματα που δεν έχουν, ωστόσο, αρχικά δεν σχεδιάστηκε ως τρόπος δημιουργίας εσόδων, αλλά για την αποσυμφόρηση της στάθμευσης

Ευθύμιος Τσιλιόπουλος
Πρωτεϊνη ορού γάλακτος: Η παγκόσμια «τρέλα» που αλλάζει την βιομηχανία τροφίμων
World

Το νέο «πετρέλαιο» της βιομηχανίας της διατροφής

Από τυροκομικό προϊόν, η πρωτεϊνη ορού γάλακτος έχει εξελιχθεί στον «λευκό χρυσό» των συμπληρώματων διατροφής

Νατάσα Σινιώρη
Γραφειοκρατία: Η ΕΕ σε… επικίνδυνη αποστολή
World

Η ΕΕ σε... επικίνδυνη αποστολή

Η μάχη κατά της γραφειοκρατίας μπορεί να αποδυναμώσει τους νόμους της ΕΕ εις βάρος του περιβάλλοντος και της ανθρώπινης υγείας

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Chanel: Επιστρέφει στην ανάπτυξη – Η «Blazymania» κερδίζει έδαφος
World

Η Chanel επιστρέφει - Η «Blazymania» κερδίζει έδαφος

Οι πωλήσεις της Chanel επανήλθαν σε τροχιά ανάπτυξης πέρυσι, ξεπερνώντας τη σφοδρή ύφεση του κλάδου

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Γεωργία: Παραμένει ημιτελής η πράσινη μετάβαση – Τι αποκαλύπτει ο ΟΟΣΑ [γραφήματα]
AGRO

Περισσότερη παραγωγή, λιγότεροι ρύποι - Μια δύσκολη εξίσωση

Η γεωργία στις χώρες του ΟΟΣΑ μπροστά σε προκλήσεις – Ανησυχία για την προστασία της βιοποικιλότητας

Ανθή Γεωργίου
Μέτρα στήριξης: Οι «εφεδρείες» των 200 εκατ. και το βέτο σε Market Pass και ΦΠΑ
Economy

Οι «εφεδρείες» των 200 εκατ. και το βέτο σε Market Pass και ΦΠΑ

Μέχρι το τέλος της ερχόμενης εβδομάδας η κυβέρνηση αναμένεται να έχει ανακοινώσει το νέο πακέτο με τα μέτρα στήριξης

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
Εισηγμένες: Ποιοι κερδίζουν και ποιοι χάνουν από το γεωπολιτικό ρίσκο το 2026
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Ποιοι κερδίζουν, ποιοι χάνουν από το γεωπολιτικό ρίσκο

Τι αναφέρει για τις εισηγμένες η ανάλυση της Alpha Finance - AXIA για τον αντίκτυπο από την κρίση στη Μέση Ανατολή 

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Περισσότερα από English Edition
Mitsotakis’ Weekly Review Covers Reforms and Wishes Olympiacos Luck Ahead of EuroLeague Final
English Edition

Mitsotakis’ Weekly Review Covers Reforms and Wishes Olympiacos Luck Ahead of EuroLeague Final

Mitsotakis concluded his weekly review with a reference to the EuroLeague final being hosted in Greece, where Olympiacos B.C. will compete for the trophy, prompting the prime minister to wish the club “good luck.”

EPPO Threatens Greece With Article 16 Over Rule of Law Violations and EU Funding Cuts
English Edition

EPPO Threatens Greece With Article 16 Over Rule of Law Violations and EU Funding Cuts

EPPO warns that recent judicial developments in Greece could undermine prosecutorial independence and put EU funding at risk under Article 16

Tsipras Bets on Grassroots Push to Power New Party
English Edition

Tsipras Bets on Grassroots Push to Power New Party

The former prime minister has confirmed the party name is finalized and is calling on supporters to attend Tuesday's Thisseio Square event

Greece’s Holiday Allowance: Who Gets It and When
English Edition

Greece’s Holiday Allowance: Who Gets It and When

Private-sector employees are entitled to both paid annual leave and a holiday allowance, with the payment required by law before their vacation begins

Report: Greece’s Airbnb Market Surges Ahead of Summer Season
English Edition

Report: Greece’s Airbnb Market Surges Ahead of Summer Season

Strong demand and rising prices position Greece among Europe’s top-performing short-term rental markets despite spring slowdown and geopolitical uncertainty

Housing Crisis Moves to the Heart of Europe’s Agenda
English Edition

Housing Crisis Moves to the Heart of Europe’s Agenda

In Greece, official data show nearly 794,000 homes standing empty, despite tax incentives introduced to encourage owners to return properties to the long-term rental market

Greece Exhausts EU Recovery Loans Ahead of Schedule
English Edition

Greece Exhausts EU Recovery Loans Ahead of Schedule

Billions in investment projects face cancellation or higher financing costs after Greece's Recovery and Resilience Facility loan envelope is fully committed, leaving numerous applications without funding

Latest News
Mitsotakis’ Weekly Review Covers Reforms and Wishes Olympiacos Luck Ahead of EuroLeague Final
English Edition

Mitsotakis’ Weekly Review Covers Reforms and Wishes Olympiacos Luck Ahead of EuroLeague Final

Mitsotakis concluded his weekly review with a reference to the EuroLeague final being hosted in Greece, where Olympiacos B.C. will compete for the trophy, prompting the prime minister to wish the club “good luck.”

ΗΠΑ: Στα ύψη η χρηματιστηριακή αγορά, στο ναδίρ ο δείκτης καταναλωτικής εμπιστοσύνης
World

Καταναλωτική εμπιστοσύνη vs Wall Street - Γιατί δεν συμβαδίζουν;

Ιστορικό υψηλό κατέγραψαν πριν λίγες ημέρες τα χρηματιστήρια στις ΗΠΑ, την ίδια ώρα που η καταναλωτική εμπιστοσύνη είναι στο ναδίρ

Κωνσταντίνος Δημητρίου
Σούπερ μάρκετ: Μήνα με το μήνα η μάχη με τα κόστη – Πάνω από χρόνο «βλέπει» η αγορά το πλαφόν
Τρόφιμα – ποτά

Η μάχη στο ράφι, το βαρόμετρο και το «αγκάθι» του πλαφόν

Στο 7% η άνοδος των πωλήσεων στα σούπερ μάρκετ - Νευρικότητα προκαλεί ο τουρισμός

Δημήτρης Χαροντάκης
Εισόδημα από ακίνητη περιουσία [Μέρος Β]
Experts

Ακίνητα: Πώς να συμπληρώσετε σωστά τα έντυπα Ε1 και Ε2

Ειδικές περιπτώσεις με εισόδημα από ενοίκια ανήλικων τέκνων, ενοίκια συζύγου, δωρεάν παραχώρηση και έσοδα από αγροτική δραστηριότητα

Απόστολος Αλωνιάτης
Μάρκο Ρούμπιο: Πιθανόν σήμερα η συμφωνία με το Ιράν
World

ΗΠΑ - Ιράν: Εκατέρωθεν μηνύματα για επίτευξη συμφωνίας

Οι μεσολαβητές στις κρίσιμες συνομιλίες στην Τεχεράνη δήλωσαν ότι πιστεύουν ότι πλησιάζουν σε μια συμφωνία για την παράταση της εκεχειρίας των ΗΠΑ με το Ιράν για 60 ημέρες

Nissan: Ακυρώνει επένδυση για ηλεκτρικούς κινητήρες στη Βρετανία
World

Η Nissan ακυρώνει επένδυση 65,4 εκατ. δολ. στη Βρετανία

To σχέδιο επένδυσης της Nissan έφτανε τα 65,4 εκατ. δολάρια και αφορούσε στην κατασκευή έως 340.000 μονάδων ετησίως συστημάτων κίνησης ηλεκτρικών οχημάτων

Παπασταύρου: Νέος χωροταξικός σχεδιασμός για βιώσιμη ανάπτυξη
Green

Παπασταύρου: Νέος χωροταξικός σχεδιασμός για βιώσιμη ανάπτυξη

Για πρώτη φορά, η χώρα μας αποκτά ένα συνεκτικό, ολιστικό πλαίσιο χωροταξικού σχεδιασμού, που απαντά στις ανάγκες του σήμερα, προετοιμάζοντας την pατρίδα μας για το αύριο, δηλώνει ο Σταύρος Παπασταύρου

Μητσοτάκης: Ανάρτηση με οσμή εκλογών – Μοιράζει χρήμα…
Πολιτική

Μοιράζει... χρήμα ο Μητσοτάκης - Η ανάρτηση που «μυρίζει» εκλογές

Σε μια ανάρτηση με πολύ... χρήμα και παρατάσεις για προβλήματα που διαιωνίζονται με ακέραια κυβερνητική ευθύνη προχώρησε ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης

ΗΠΑ: Η στιγμή των πυροβολισμών έξω απο το Λευκό Οίκο
Κόσμος

Η στιγμή των πυροβολισμών έξω απο το Λευκό Οίκο

Ο Λευκός Οίκος τέθηκε σε συναγερμό όταν νεαρός άνοιξε πυρ εναντίον αστυνομικών σε σημείο ελέγχου – Βίντεο καταγράφει τις αντιδράσεις δημοσιογράφων τη στιγμή των πυροβολισμών

Βιομηχανία τροφίμων: Επενδύσεις για εκσυγχρονισμό και αυτοματοποίηση
Τρόφιμα – ποτά

Βιομηχανία τροφίμων: Επενδύσεις για εκσυγχρονισμό και αυτοματοποίηση

Στόχος των επενδύσεων της βιομηχανίας τροφίμων-ποτών είναι η μείωση του ενεργειακού κόστους, η καλύτερη διαχείριση των πρώτων υλών και η παραγωγή προϊόντων με χαμηλότερο περιβαλλοντικό αποτύπωμα

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Πώς η ΔΕΗ το μετέτρεψε σε επενδυτικό προορισμό
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Πώς η ΔΕΗ έκανε το ΧΑ επενδυτικό προορισμό

Η ΔΕΗ μετατρέπεται στο απόλυτο χρηματιστηριακό "story" της χρονιάς - Το Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνώνστο ραντάρ των επενδυτών

Κίνα: Νεκροί 82 εργάτες απο έκρηξη σε ανθρακωρυχείο
Επικαιρότητα

Νεκροί 82 εργάτες απο έκρηξη σε ανθρακωρυχείο στην Κίνα

Απο την έκρηξη στο ορυχείο υπάρχουν ακόμη 128 τραυματίες - Στην Κίνα ανακοινώθηκε ότι και τα τέσσερα ορυχεία της εταιρείας έκλεισαν

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις: Ποιοι γλιτώνουν τα πρόστιμα για εκπρόθεσμη υποβολή
Φορολογικά Νέα & Eιδήσεις

Ποιοι γλιτώνουν το πρόστιμο για εκπρόθεσμη υποβολή φορολογικής δήλωσης

Τι αλλάζει με το νέο καθεστώς προστίμων όσον αφορά την εκπρόθεσμη υποβολή φορολογικής δήλωσης

Πανελλαδικές 2026: Αντίστροφη μέτρηση – Τι πρέπει να προσέξουν οι μαθητές
Κοινωνία

Πανελλαδικές 2026: Αντίστροφη μέτρηση – Τι πρέπει να προσέξουν οι μαθητές

Πέραν τη σωστής προετοιμασίας για τις Πανελλαδικές καθ’ όλη τη διάρκεια της χρονιάς, εξίσου σημαντική είναι και η διαχείριση των ημερών και των ωρών πριν την εξέταση

Commerzbank: Συσπειρώνει τους μετόχους της απέναντι στη UniCredit
World

Οι μέτοχοι της Commerzbank συσπειρώνονται ενάντια στην UniCredit

Σε μια προσπάθεια να συσπειρώσει τους μετόχους της ενάντια στην πολιορκία της Unicredit η Commerzbank πραγματοποίησε την ετήσια γενική συνέλευση των μετόχων της τράπεζας

Μελίνα Ζιάγκου
Αμυντική βιομηχανία: Το στοίχημα του 25% και η μάχη των ελληνικών ομίλων για τα νέα εξοπλιστικά
Business

Αμυντική βιομηχανία: Η νέα στρατηγική και το στοίχημα των ελληνικών ομίλων

Με πραγματική παραγωγή, συμπαραγωγή, τεχνογνωσία και μακροχρόνια υποστήριξη συστημάτων επιχειρείται να συνδεθεί η ελληνική αμυντική βιομηχανία

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθυντής Σύνταξης: Χρήστος Κολώνας

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Μέτοχος: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: ot@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Ταυτότητα
Cookies