Mitsotakis’ Weekly Review Covers Reforms and Wishes Olympiacos Luck Ahead of EuroLeague Final

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Ιn his customary weekly review, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis outlined a broad package of initiatives spanning housing policy, public healthcare, labor agreements, strategic investments and national defense. In a post on Facebook, he also wished Olympiacos “good luck” ahead of the EuroLeague final.

Housing and Social Policy

Mitsotakis said the “Spiti Mou II” housing program will continue to ensure full use of Recovery Fund resources, with loan agreements due by June 2, 2026 and approved applications eligible for completion by the end of August through national funding via the Hellenic Development Bank.

He also announced a 55 million euros expansion of the “Personal Assistant” program for people with disabilities, highlighting its role in promoting greater independence and social inclusion.

Healthcare and Employment

He highlighted progress in the public health system, including the delivery of 28 renovated emergency departments and 55 health centers, among them facilities in Thessaloniki and Naousa.

He also announced 1,131 new permanent doctor hires—the largest recruitment in the history of the National Health System—alongside pay increases from tax changes on on-call shifts. Nursing staff are being added to hazardous occupation categories, while a program supporting 500 hospital orderlies has been extended for another year.

Labor Market and Education

Mitsotakis announced the extension of collective labor agreements to food service and confectionery sectors, covering over 400,000 workers, with wage increases of up to 20% and 9% respectively.

He also highlighted the early opening of applications for the “Post-Secondary Year – Apprenticeship Class,” aimed at linking vocational graduates with the labor market through practical training.

Transport and Agriculture

Turning to public transport, the prime minister said 1,076 new buses are now operating in Athens, while upgrades to ISAP trains are beginning, with the first set to re-enter service next month and 13 more expected within the year.

He also announced a legislative fix for farmers over cadastre errors, ensuring continued subsidy payments with retroactive effect to 2025 and no impact on property rights.

Spatial Planning and Strategic Investments

For the first time, Greece is advancing new spatial planning frameworks for tourism, renewable energy and industry to improve coordination and reduce land-use conflicts, with the tourism plan already in consultation.

While he highlighted a 340 million euros investment by Metlen to produce gallium, a strategic material for advanced technologies, positioning Greece to help meet EU demand.

Recovery Fund and Small Businesses

Referring to Recovery Fund loans, the prime minister said Greece has fully used 17.7 billion euros in Recovery Fund loans, generating over 30 billion euros in investments, with strong support for SMEs.

He added that low-cost financing will continue through an additional 2 billion euros via the Hellenic Development Bank.

Digital State and Culture

Mitsotakis also referred to the digitization of criminal record certificates, with many now issued in minutes, and the reopening of the renovated Palace of the Despots in Mystras with new digital and safety upgrades and a new exhibition.

Security, Defense and Sport

The prime minister announced reinforcements for police patrols in Attica with 45 new vehicles donated by the PPC Group, alongside major defense upgrades approved by KYSEA, including new frigates and secure communications systems.

He also noted record sports funding of 31.3 million euros for national federations to support the long-term development of amateur sport.

The weekly review concluded with a reference to the EuroLeague final being hosted in Greece, where Olympiacos B.C. will compete for the trophy, prompting the prime minister to wish the club “good luck.”