Skopelos Steals the Spotlight in German Travel Rankings

Awave of enthusiastic features about of Skopelos in the Aegean has swept through the German media, with the island once again earning a place among the Mediterranean’s best-kept secrets.

According to the annual survey conducted by Travelbook.de—Germany’s largest online travel magazine, affiliated with the BILD group—Skopelos ranks fifth among eight standout islands selected from France, Spain, Italy, Croatia, and Greece. These destinations were chosen for offering authentic travel experiences far from the clichés and crowds.

Skopelos, nestled in the northern Sporades, stands out not only for its famously idyllic beaches and intricate coastline but also for its wealth of natural and cultural offerings. The island’s emerald waters serve as a backdrop to a variety of outdoor activities including hiking, cycling, sea excursions, and themed tours.

Among the highlights is the climb to the hilltop chapel of Agios Ioannis at Kastri, made famous by the film Mamma Mia, where visitors are rewarded with sweeping views over the Aegean.

Further cementing its reputation, the news outlet Merkur.de positions Skopelos as a serene and quality alternative to busier destinations like Crete and Mykonos. The report celebrates the island’s unspoiled charm—its dense greenery, crystal-clear coves, rich underwater world perfect for diving, and historic shipwrecks that attract explorers and history enthusiasts alike.

Echoing this sentiment, the respected German newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine encourages its large readership to broaden their travel horizons by discovering a different side of Greece, one that blends tranquility with authenticity.

Beyond its landscapes and activities, Skopelos offers a journey of flavors. Articles across the German press highlight the island’s vibrant culinary scene, emphasizing local delicacies, authentic products, and the character-filled alleyways of its traditional settlements.