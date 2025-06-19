WTTC: Tourism Surge Set to Fuel Greece’s Economy by 2035

Greece’s travel and tourism industry is on an upward trajectory set to drive robust economic growth, with projections showing a 26.5% increase in its GDP contribution to reach €58.2 billion (USD 63.3 billion) by 2035, according to new data released by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) on Wednesday.

This year, the sector is expected to contribute 48.8 billion euros to the national economy marking a 10.4% rise over pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

This momentum is expected to continue with a forecasted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5% through 2035.

The sector’s share of Greece’s total economy is projected to rise to 21.7%, with tourism creating 1.1 million new jobs over the next decade. Currently, the industry supports approximately 897,700 jobs, a figure expected to surpass one million by 2035.

International visitors accounted for 67.2% of all travel spending in 2024. Germany and the UK led inbound arrivals, followed by Bulgaria (7%), Italy (6%), and France (6%).

Leisure tourism dominated the market accounting for 93.4% of total spending while business travel represented 6.6%.

Tourism-linked tax contributions reached 18.5 billion USD in 2023, accounting for 15.2% of government revenue.

According to the WTTC report, despite environmental concerns, the sector has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions intensity from 0.44 kg CO₂e per USD of GDP in 2019 to 0.39 in 2023, demonstrating progress toward more sustainable practices.

Based on WTTC data, Greece is strategically positioned to leverage tourism as a pillar of long-term economic resilience and growth.