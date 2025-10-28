Loans in Private Sector Up: Bank of Greece

The flow of loans from Greek banks to the private sector recorded a new increase in September, according to data released by the Bank of Greece (BoG).

Specifically, the annual growth rate of total financing to the domestic economy rose to 7.8% in September 2025, up from 7.4% in the previous month.

The monthly net flow of total financing was positive by €2.881 billion in September 2025, compared with a negative net flow of €23 million in the previous month.

The monthly net flow of financing to the general government was positive by €695 million in September 2025, compared with a negative net flow of €189 million in August. The annual growth rate of financing to the general government increased to 3.2%, up from 2.4% the previous month.

In September 2025, the annual growth rate of total financing to the private sector remained almost unchanged at 10.7%, compared with 10.6% in the previous month. The monthly net flow of financing to the private sector was positive by €2.186 billion, compared with a positive net flow of €166 million in the previous month.

The monthly net flow of financing to businesses was positive by €2.020 billion in September 2025, compared with €151 million in August. The annual growth rate stood at 15.6%, slightly down from 15.8% the previous month.

More specifically, the annual growth rate of financing to non-financial corporations (NFCs) remained stable at 16.1%. The monthly net flow of financing to NFCs was positive by €1.850 billion, compared with €173 million the previous month.

Source: tovima.com