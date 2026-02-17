Attica, Ionian Islands in Top Destinations for Long-Haul Markets

According to the survey conducted by Mabrian and Data Appeal, the Ionian Islands rank among the 15 European destinations with the strongest growth momentum.

English Edition 17.02.2026, 09:00
Attica, Ionian Islands in Top Destinations for Long-Haul Markets
Newsroom

Attica and the Ionian Islands are among the leading destinations attracting travelers from long-haul markets such as the United States, Canada, China, Japan, South Korea and Australia.

According to the survey conducted by Mabrian and Data Appeal, the Ionian Islands rank among the 15 European destinations with the strongest growth momentum. Southern Finland tops the list with a 29.3% increase, followed by Trentino–Alto Adige with 26.3% and Sardinia with 23.2%.

The recent study, presented at the annual conference of the European Travel Commission in Pärnu, Estonia, long-haul markets are acting as a catalyst for both geographic and seasonal redistribution of tourism demand, helping to ease pronounced seasonality while highlighting authentic destinations with strong natural and cultural appeal.

The study found that flagship regions in Italy (Lazio, Tuscany, Lombardy, Campania, Veneto and Sicily), Spain (Andalusia and Catalonia), France (Île-de-France) and Greece (Attica) are expected to account for nearly one-third (32.2%) of all overnight stays by international travelers in European destinations in 2025. Attica ranks sixth with a 2.8% share, while Italy’s Lazio region, home to Rome, leads the list with 5.1%.

However, the emerging trend is not confined to traditional “classic” destinations. Interest is shifting toward less saturated regions, with the Ionian Islands standing out as a softer alternative tourism option.

Citing official projections by the European Commission on tourism and Tourism Economics, the study revealed that by the end of 2029, over one in ten visitors arriving at European destinations will originate from one of the six long-haul markets included in the study, with half being from the United States.

Source: tovima.com

