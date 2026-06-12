New Deputy Ministers Sworn in Cabinet Reshuffle

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Greece’s President Konstantinos Tasoulas presided over a swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Mansion in Athens on Friday, June 12, with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in attendance, as four new members of the Mitsotakis government took their oaths of office. All four were sworn in on a religious oath, with the ceremony conducted by Bishop Ioannis of Skiathos, Secretary General of the Holy Synod of the Church of Greece. Family members of the incoming officials were also present.

Giorgos Kotsiras was appointed deputy transport minister, filling the vacancy left by Konstantinos Kyranakis, who was elected secretary of New Democracy’s political committee. Dimitris Markopoulos took over as deputy minister of economy and finance with responsibility for tax policy. Marilena Soukouli Biliali was named deputy environment and energy minister, and Tasos Chatzivasileiou was appointed deputy foreign minister for European affairs.

Alexandra Papadopoulou, who had served as deputy foreign minister since 2023, resigned from that post and was sworn in as the country’s first permanent administrative minister, a role created specifically for her by an amendment introduced by the Foreign Ministry and passed the previous day as part of legislation on regional television broadcasters. The position, is described by the government as a permanent, non-political role within the government structure, which has existed as a dormant constitutional provision for decades before being activated. The opposition raised questions yesterday over the decision to expand even further the number of existing ministers.

Source: tovima.com