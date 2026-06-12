Greece Moves Up in the World’s Safest Countries Ranking 2026

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Τhe global security environment continued to deteriorate in 2026, but several countries maintained high levels of peace and stability, according to the latest Global Peace Index 2026.

The report, compiled by the Institute for Economics & Peace, evaluates 163 countries based on 23 indicators, including military spending, conflicts, crime rates, homicides, and citizens’ perceptions of safety.

Despite the broader decline in global peace levels for the 12th consecutive year, Greece improved its ranking, moving up two places to 53rd worldwide.

Iceland remains the world’s safest country

Iceland retained the top position for the 19th consecutive year, continuing its status as the world’s safest country since 2008.

The country recorded a further 2% improvement in 2026, mainly due to a decline in violent protests. Iceland continues to score highly thanks to very low crime levels, limited militarization, and low levels of social tension.

Residents attribute the country’s stability to strong local communities, social cohesion, gender equality, effective public services, and widespread use of renewable energy.

New Zealand and Switzerland complete the top three

New Zealand ranked second, moving up one place compared with the previous year and becoming the safest country in the Asia-Pacific region.

Its geographical isolation is considered a key factor, keeping it away from many international geopolitical tensions. The country is also associated with high levels of public trust, a relaxed lifestyle, and strict gun ownership rules.

Switzerland placed third after rising from fifth place in 2025. The country was recognized for its very low crime rates and long-standing policy of military neutrality.

Swiss residents point to a culture based on trust, respect for rules, and compromise between different communities as important factors behind the country’s sense of security.

Slovenia and Ireland complete the top five

Slovenia entered the top five for the first time, ranking fourth in the 2026 index. The country received strong scores for low military spending, high levels of safety, and close connections between people and the natural environment.

Outdoor activities such as hiking, cycling, and skiing are considered an important part of daily life, alongside a strong emphasis on work-life balance.

Ireland ranked fifth, supported by low levels of violence and limited involvement in international conflicts. The country’s residents associate its peaceful environment with a culture shaped by tolerance, hospitality, and understanding, as well as its traditional policy of neutrality in international military alliances.

Source: tovima.com