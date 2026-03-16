Greece to Start Daylight Saving Time on March 29

Greece will switch to daylight saving time (DST) on Sunday, March 29, 2026, as clocks move forward by one hour at 03:00 local time. This change, observed annually on the last Sunday of March, shifts evening hours into daylight, allowing for longer outdoor and social activities after work or school.

Purpose of Daylight Saving Time

The practice, widely used in Europe and other parts of the world, was originally implemented in the 20th century to save energy by better utilizing natural daylight. In the European Union, member states coordinate their DST schedules to maintain consistent time changes. In Greece, DST lasts until the last Sunday of October, when clocks revert back to standard time.

Benefits and Concerns

Supporters of DST highlight its positive impact on social life, sports, and outdoor activities, as well as the psychological boost from longer daylight hours in the evening.

However, experts note potential downsides. Sudden changes in time can disrupt the human body’s biological clock, leading to temporary fatigue, sleep difficulties, or reduced concentration in the days following the shift. The energy-saving benefits are also debated, as modern electricity use and lifestyle patterns have reduced its overall impact.