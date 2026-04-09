Easter Holiday Pay Rules in Greece Explained

Workers across Greece employed during the Easter holiday period are subject to specific labor rules governing working hours, pay increases and mandatory rest periods, according to guidance issued by labor organizations.

The regulations apply to the period from Good Friday through Easter Monday, a time when many businesses either close or operate under special conditions depending on their sector and legal status.

Good Friday: Partial holiday status

Good Friday is treated as a half-day holiday for retail businesses, with work and store operations prohibited until early afternoon. For other sectors, however, it is not automatically classified as a mandatory public holiday unless specified by collective agreements, company rules or established workplace practice.

Holy Saturday: Regular working day in most sectors

Holy Saturday is generally considered a standard working day for employees in the private sector, unless alternative arrangements have been formally established through labor agreements or company policies.

Easter Sunday: Mandatory rest day

Easter Sunday is legally recognized as a compulsory rest day. Employees are not permitted to work, except in sectors that are legally allowed to operate on Sundays and public holidays.

Workers who are required to work on Easter Sunday are entitled to additional compensation. This includes a wage premium of 75% on top of their standard pay, calculated either on hourly or daily earnings depending on their payment structure. In some cases, employees are also entitled to an additional day of rest if they work more than five hours.

Easter Monday: Official public holiday

Easter Monday is classified as a mandatory public holiday for all businesses. Employees who do not work receive their standard pay without any increase, while those who are required to work are entitled to enhanced compensation under the law, including a 75% wage increase in applicable cases.

Additional rules apply depending on whether a business normally operates on public holidays or is exceptionally opened.

Labor protections and enforcement

Greek labor legislation sets strict conditions for work during Sundays and public holidays, with specific exemptions based on industry type and operational necessity. Employees’ rights to rest, holiday pay and weekly time off are protected under the relevant labor code provisions.

Authorities also note that holiday periods cannot be counted as part of annual leave and cannot be offset against weekly rest days. Employers who violate holiday labor rules face severe penalties, including significant fines and potential criminal liability in cases of illegal employment.

Easter bonus deadline

Separately, employers are required to pay the Easter bonus by Holy Wednesday. Online tools are available for employees to calculate the amount they are entitled to receive.

Source: tovima.com