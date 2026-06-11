UK Demand Boosts Greek Tourism

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he outlook for Greek tourism from the UK market remains highly encouraging, as British travellers appear determined to maintain their plans for overseas holidays despite ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and persistent cost-of-living pressures across Europe.

New research by the Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA) indicates that appetite for international travel remains resilient. The survey found that 64% of Britons intend to travel abroad over the next 12 months, while more than one-third (34%) expect to increase their holiday spending during the same period.

Holidays remain a top priority for consumers despite ongoing budget pressures, with respondents saying they would cut back on dining out, leisure activities and clothing before reducing overseas travel. ABTA also expects strong last-minute demand for summer 2026, as nearly a third of travellers plan to book just two to four weeks before departure, and a further 10% less than two weeks ahead.

Uncertainty is also affecting booking behaviour, with about 38% of travellers postponing reservations as they track fluctuations in airfares and package prices, alongside broader cost-of-living pressures and geopolitical developments in the Middle East.

For Greece, strong UK demand is already reflected in solid tourism performance. Bank of Greece data show that travel receipts from the UK more than tripled in the first quarter of 2026 compared with a year earlier, while March revenue rose by 35.5% year-on-year.

Arrivals followed a similar upward trend, with British visitor numbers up 36.9% in March and 49.3% for the quarter as a whole.

This momentum is also evident in airport traffic, as Fraport Greece reported a 12.67% increase in UK passenger volumes through its regional airports in April 2026 compared with the previous year.

Overall, the figures highlight the continued resilience of the British market and its strong support for Greek tourism.