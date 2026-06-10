Pierrakakis: gov.gr Shows Greece Can Digitally Transform

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Greece’s digital government platform gov.gr is more than a successful digital reform — it is proof that the country can transform long-standing weaknesses into strengths, Minister of National Economy and Finance Kyriakos Pierrakakis said during an event marking six years since its launch.

In his speech, Pierrakakis recalled the early discussions behind the creation of the platform, which began with a key question: whether Greece could build a state that operates in a different way.

He said the establishment of the Ministry of Digital Governance was not simply an administrative change, but a tool designed to deliver practical results and make digital transformation a daily reality for citizens.

Digital services reshaped state-citizen relations

Pierrakakis highlighted some of the first major digital initiatives introduced, including the 112 emergency alert system and digital prescriptions.

He noted that digital prescriptions, initially introduced as part of the broader digital transition, became one of the country’s most important digital services during the COVID-19 pandemic and a key part of Greece’s digital infrastructure.

The minister also referred to the launch of gov.gr during the health crisis, describing the efforts of public sector employees who worked continuously to bring the platform into operation at a time when societies were closing down, economies were slowing and uncertainty was widespread.

According to Pierrakakis, the platform was built on the idea that “the state should adapt to the citizen” rather than the other way around.

More than 2,250 services now available

Six years after its launch, gov.gr offers more than 2,250 digital services, although Pierrakakis said its success should not be measured only by numbers.

He argued that the biggest achievement has been the change in public expectations, as citizens have come to expect a faster and more efficient state that respects their time.

Looking ahead, he said Greece is entering the era of artificial intelligence with important digital foundations already in place.

“If the first six years of gov.gr proved that Greece can digitize its state, the coming years will show that it can use technology to become a more efficient, fairer and more productive country,” he said.

Closing his speech, Pierrakakis said the greatest gain of the past six years was the recovery of public confidence that Greece can change and overcome the belief that certain challenges are impossible to solve.

Source: tovima.com