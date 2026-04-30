Greece Opens Applications for Chios and Kythira Travel Passes

A new government-backed tourism support scheme will provide digital spending cards to thousands of beneficiaries, aiming to boost domestic travel and strengthen local economies on two Greek islands

English Edition 30.04.2026, 11:19
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Greece Opens Applications for Chios and Kythira Travel Passes
Newsroom

Applications for Greece’s “Chios Pass 2026” and “Kythira Pass 2026” tourism support programs will open on May 18, offering financial incentives designed to encourage domestic travel and support local businesses on the two islands.

The initiative, introduced through a joint ministerial decision, is part of a wider state aid framework aimed at strengthening regional economies and boosting internal tourism. The program is co-managed by several government ministries, including those responsible for climate crisis response, finance, tourism, interior affairs, and digital governance.

Eligible applicants will be able to submit their requests through a dedicated online platform. The application window will remain open until May 18, 2026.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries will receive prepaid digital debit cards that can be used for accommodation, dining, and local transport services. The cards are designed to support spending exclusively within approved tourism-related businesses operating in designated areas of Chios and Kythira.

A total of 3,000 beneficiaries will be selected for the Chios program, while 3,600 will be approved for the Kythira scheme.

The initiative will be implemented in two phases: the first running from May to June 2026, and the second from September to October 2026. Any unused funds from the first phase will be transferred to the second.

The digital cards can only be used at businesses that meet specific criteria, including the acceptance of card payments and operation within eligible tourism and transport sectors in designated postal code areas of the two islands.

The program is scheduled to run until the end of 2027 and will be administered through Greece’s digital public services platform, ensuring centralized access and management of applications.

Source: tovima.com

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