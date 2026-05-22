Greece’s Summer Sales Set to Begin on July 13

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Greece’s retail sector is entering the final stretch before the start of this year’s summer sales, a key period for both businesses seeking to boost revenue and consumers looking for lower prices.

Under current legislation, the summer discount season will officially begin on July 13, the second Monday of July, and will continue until August 31.

Stores May Open on July 19

To accommodate shoppers, retail stores across the country will be permitted to open on an optional basis on July 19, the first Sunday of the sales period.

The recommended opening hours for that day are from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., giving consumers additional time to take advantage of seasonal bargains.

Pricing Rules for Retailers

During the sales period, businesses are required to clearly display:

The original price of a product

The discounted price

The relevant unit of measurement, where applicable

The original price must correspond to the lowest price at which the product was sold during the previous 30 days, or during the previous 10 days for products that have been on the market for a shorter period.

When discounts apply to more than 60% of a store’s merchandise, the discount rate must be prominently displayed in shop windows and promotional materials. If different product categories carry different discount levels, retailers must indicate the range of reductions, such as “20% to 50% off.”

Outlet and stock stores are also required to clearly display both the previous crossed-out price and the new reduced price.

Advice for Consumers

Consumers are encouraged to pay close attention to pricing information in order to ensure they are benefiting from genuine discounts and to avoid misleading sales practices.

Key points to keep in mind include: