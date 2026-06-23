 
array(5) {
  ["ai_cats"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(20) "Business and Finance"
  }
  ["ai_subcats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(16) "Defense Industry"
    [1]=>
    string(22) "Manufacturing Industry"
  }
  ["ai_tone"]=>
  string(8) "positive"
  ["ai_dv_cat1"]=>
  string(8) "Business"
  ["ai_dv_cat2"]=>
  string(28) "Law Gov & Politics: Politics"
}

Metlen Chairman Urges Bigger Role for Greek Defense Industry

At the opening of a new defense manufacturing facility in Volos, Evangelos Mytilineos called for closer cooperation between Greece's armed forces and domestic manufacturers and backed plans to increase local participation in military procurement

English Edition 23.06.2026, 20:16
Σχολιάστε
Metlen Chairman Urges Bigger Role for Greek Defense Industry
Newsroom

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης

Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Greece should do more to channel defense spending toward domestic industry, Metlen Chairman and CEO Evangelos Mytilineos said on Tuesday, arguing that closer cooperation between the armed forces and Greek manufacturers would strengthen both the economy and the country’s defense capabilities.

Speaking at the inauguration of the fourth factory in Metlen’s M Technologies defense hub in the central Greek city of Volos, Mytilineos welcomed a government proposal that would require Greek companies to participate in at least 25% of defense procurement programs.

The proposal, put forward by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, is moving in the right direction, he said. Mytilineos suggested that bids offering a higher level of Greek industrial participation should receive additional consideration during the evaluation process.

The Metlen chief said the new facility forms part of a broader industrial strategy that links the company’s activities in energy, metals, recycling and defense production.

“Here in Volos, we have a fully integrated factory capable of carrying out demanding international defense projects,” he said.

Mytilineos argued that recent geopolitical developments have pushed security back to the forefront of government policy and increased the importance of maintaining a strong manufacturing base.

“Countries with production capacity are more resilient and better positioned to respond to changing circumstances,” he said.

He also called for a closer working relationship between the armed forces and domestic industry, pointing to what he described as successful models in countries such as the United States, Germany and France.

“The armed forces set out their requirements and industry delivers the solutions,” he said.

According to Mytilineos, Greek taxpayers expect defense spending to be used effectively, while domestic manufacturers should be able to compete by offering Greek-made products without compromising on quality.

€150 Million Support Program

Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos used the event to announce a new €150 million support package for the defense industry under Greece’s development law.

The program, due to be launched on July 15, will provide enhanced depreciation incentives for investments in the sector.

The minister also highlighted a number of major industrial projects backed by the government, including Metlen’s investment in gallium production.

Dendias: Defense and Industry Must Work More Closely

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias said Greece faces two parallel challenges: maintaining its security and addressing the country’s current account deficit.

He argued that stronger links between the armed forces, the Defense Ministry and Greek manufacturers are necessary if the country is to keep pace with technological change.

Without that interaction, he said, the defense sector risks falling behind in innovation and new technologies.

Vassilis Tsiamis, chief executive director of M Technologies, said demand for defense manufacturing capacity has increased significantly in recent years, both in Europe and internationally.

He said the company aims to expand its production capabilities in Volos and position the site as a platform capable of supporting multiple international defense programs in cooperation with European and global partners.

Source: tovima.com

Σχετικά άρθρα:
Προσθήκη του ΟΤ.gr στην Google
Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Σχόλια
Γράψτε το σχόλιο σας
0 /50
0 /2000
Αποδέχεστε τους Όροι Χρήσης και την Πολιτικη Απορρήτου

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Business
Μεγάλου: Το τραπεζικό σύστημα με πολύ ισχυρή ρευστότητα αναζητά επενδυτικά σχέδια
Τράπεζες

Μεγάλου: Το τραπεζικό σύστημα με πολύ ισχυρή ρευστότητα αναζητά επενδυτικά σχέδια
Metlen Chairman Urges Bigger Role for Greek Defense Industry
English Edition

Metlen Chairman Urges Bigger Role for Greek Defense Industry
«Παράγουμε στην Ελλάδα»: Ποια σχέδια χρηματοδοτούνται
Business

Ενίσχυση έως 200.000 ευρώ σε μικρομεσαίες επιχειρήσεις
ΣΒΣΕ: Η νέα μελέτη του ΕΜΠ «ξεκλειδώνει» τις παραγωγικές επενδύσεις στην Ελλάδα
Economy

Πώς θα ενισχυθούν οι παραγωγικές επενδύσεις στην Ελλάδα
Scope Ratings για Alpha Bank: Επιβεβαιώνει την αξιολόγηση BBB με σταθερές προοπτικές
Τράπεζες

Scope για Alpha: Επιβεβαιώνει την αξιολόγηση BBB
Italgas: Συνολικές επενδύσεις 13 δισ. ευρώ – Ενα δισ. ευρώ για το δίκτυο φυσικού αερίου στην Ελλάδα
Business

Επενδύει 1 δισ. στο δίκτυο φυσικού αερίου στην Ελλάδα η Italgas

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX
OT Originals
Μήτσης: «Πράσινο φως» για το νέο 5άστερο στο Μέγαρο Σλήμαν – Μελά
Τουρισμός

Μήτσης: «Πράσινο φως» για το νέο 5άστερο στο Μέγαρο Σλήμαν - Μελά

Η επένδυση, ύψους 36 εκατ. ευρώ, αποτελεί μία από τις σημαντικότερες παρεμβάσεις αστικής αναγέννησης στο κέντρο της πρωτεύουσας

Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος
Πολεοδομίες: Το σχέδιο μεταφοράς στο Κτηματολόγιο και οι αντιδράσεις
Ακίνητα

Μάχη για τις πολεοδομίες: Οι Δήμοι απέναντι στο νέο μοντέλο

Με ορίζοντα το 2027 και χρηματοδότηση 6,2 εκατ. ευρώ το ΥΠΕΝ δρομολογεί να μεταφέρει τις πολεοδομίες από τους δήμους στο Κτηματολόγιο

Μάχη Τράτσα
Ελληνικές τράπεζες: Σε ποια σημεία είναι πρωταθλήτριες Ευρώπης
Τράπεζες

ΕΚΤ: Που κερδίζουν «χρυσό» οι ελληνικές τράπεζες

Τι δείχνουν τα στοιχεία της ΕΚΤ για τις ελληνικές τράπεζες και την σύγκρισή τους με τις ευρωπαϊκές - Που υπερτερούν

Αγης Μάρκου
ΤτΕ: Η Αθήνα δεν πλήττεται από τον υπερτουρισμό
Τουρισμός

Η Αθήνα δεν πλήττεται από τον... υπερτουρισμό [γραφήματα]

Παρά τη διαρκή ενίσχυση της διεθνούς παρουσίας της Αθήνας στον παγκόσμιο τουριστικό χάρτη ο υπερτουρισμός δεν έχει αγγίξει την Αθήνα - Τι αναφέρει η ΤτΕ

Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος
Ευάγγελος Μυτιληναίος: Οι Ένοπλες Δυνάμεις και ελληνική βιομηχανία να έρθουν πιο κοντά
Business

Παρέμβαση Μυτιληναίου για την ελληνική αμυντική βιομηχανία

Ο Ευάγγελος Μυτιληναίος κατέθεσε πρόταση για την ενίσχυση της ελληνικής αμυντικής βιομηχανίας - Εγκαίνια της 4ης μονάδας του αμυντικού hub της Metlen στο Βόλο

Χρήστος Κολώνας
ΤτΕ: Μεγαλύτερη ανάπτυξη και ταχύτερη πτώση πληθωρισμού μετά τη συμφωνία στη Μέση Ανατολή
Economy

Τι ξεκλειδώνει για ανάπτυξη και πληθωρισμό το deal ΗΠΑ- Ιράν

Η Τράπεζα της Ελλάδος βλέπει ταχύτερη μείωση των τιμών, τόσο του πετρελαίου όσο και του φυσικού αερίου

Αγης Μάρκου
Στενά του Ορμούζ: Έως 40 ημέρες για να ξεμπλοκάρει το ναυτιλιακό πέρασμα 
Ναυτιλία

Έως και 40 ημέρες για να «ξεμπλοκάρει» ο Περσικός 

Η «ουρά» των δεξαμενόπλοιων στα Στενά του Ορμούζ θα κρατήσει μέχρι τον Αύγουστο - 570 πλοία περιμένουν ακόμη στον Κόλπο – Τι προβλέπει η Kpler

Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος
Σούπερ μάρκετ: Ο πόλεμος της γειτονιάς – Πώς τα… μπακάλικα αλλάζουν τον χάρτη του λιανεμπορίου
Τρόφιμα – ποτά

Ο πόλεμος της γειτονιάς - Ποιοι κερδίζουν από τα μαγαζιά... ευκολίας

Τα μικρά καταστήματα εξελίσσονται στο πιο δυναμικό τμήμα της αγοράς των σούπερ μάρκετ – Οι επενδύσεις από την ΑΒ Βασιλόπουλος και τον Μασούτη έως τα My Market

Δημήτρης Χαροντάκης
Περισσότερα από English Edition
Μεγάλου: Το τραπεζικό σύστημα με πολύ ισχυρή ρευστότητα αναζητά επενδυτικά σχέδια
Τράπεζες

Μεγάλου: Το τραπεζικό σύστημα με πολύ ισχυρή ρευστότητα αναζητά επενδυτικά σχέδια

Οι επισημάνσεις του διευθύνοντος συμβούλου της τράπεζας Πειραιώς Χρήστου Μεγάλου στο συνέδριο «Ήπειρος: οι ρίζες και το μέλλον της αυθεντικότητας» που έγινε στα Ιωάννινα

«Παράγουμε στην Ελλάδα»: Ποια σχέδια χρηματοδοτούνται
Business

Ενίσχυση έως 200.000 ευρώ σε μικρομεσαίες επιχειρήσεις

Ποιες προϋποθέσεις πρέπει να πληρούν ΜμΕ για να ενταχθούν στο «Παράγουμε στην Ελλάδα» - Πότε λήγει η προθεσμία υποβολής των αιτήσεων

ΣΒΣΕ: Η νέα μελέτη του ΕΜΠ «ξεκλειδώνει» τις παραγωγικές επενδύσεις στην Ελλάδα
Economy

Πώς θα ενισχυθούν οι παραγωγικές επενδύσεις στην Ελλάδα

Την υιοθέτηση ευέλικτων μηχανισμών όπως οι επιταχυνόμενες αποσβέσεις για τη βιομηχανία ανέδειξε η πρόσφατη μελέτη του ΕΜΠ για λογαριασμό του ΣΒΣΕ

Scope Ratings για Alpha Bank: Επιβεβαιώνει την αξιολόγηση BBB με σταθερές προοπτικές
Τράπεζες

Scope για Alpha: Επιβεβαιώνει την αξιολόγηση BBB

Σύμφωνα με τον οίκο αξιολόγησης, η πιστοληπτική αξιολόγηση της Alpha Bank στηρίζεται στην ισχυρή θέση που κατέχει στην ιδιαίτερα συγκεντρωμένη ελληνική τραπεζική αγορά

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Italgas: Συνολικές επενδύσεις 13 δισ. ευρώ – Ενα δισ. ευρώ για το δίκτυο φυσικού αερίου στην Ελλάδα
Business

Επενδύει 1 δισ. στο δίκτυο φυσικού αερίου στην Ελλάδα η Italgas

Οι επενδύσεις της Italgas, μεσω της Enaon, αναμένεται να επεκτείνουν το ελληνικό δίκτυο κατά 2.700 χιλιόμετρα

Hellenic Cables: Συνεργασία με ΕΤΕπ, HSBC για ενίσχυση εφοδιαστικής αλυσίδας στην Ευρώπη
Ανανεώσιμες Πηγές Ενέργειας - ΑΠΕ

ΕΤΕπ, HSBC και Hellenic Cables ενισχύουν την εφοδιαστική αλυσίδα στα αιολικά

Η πρωτοβουλία εντάσσεται στο Ευρωπαϊκό Σχέδιο Δράσης για την Αιολική Ενέργεια, το οποίο εγκαινιάστηκε από την Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή

Πειραιώς: Αισιόδοξα τα μηνύματα από τη συμφωνία ΗΠΑ – Ιράν
Τράπεζες

Πειραιώς: Αισιόδοξα τα μηνύματα από τη συμφωνία ΗΠΑ – Ιράν

Η εφαρμογή του MoU παραμένει ο κρίσιμος παράγοντας για την ανάπτυξη, σύμφωνα με την Πειραιώς

Latest News
Πετρέλαιο: Το μέλλον των τιμών ίσως εξαρτηθεί από την Κίνα
World

Το μέλλον των τιμών πετρελαίου και το «αόρατο χέρι» της Κίνας

Η Κίνα είναι ο δεύτερος μεγαλύτερος καταναλωτής αργού πετρελαίου στον κόσμο

Δημήτρης Σταμούλης
Ρωσία: Η πολεμική οικονομία της αντιμετωπίζει προβλήματα – αλλά δεν πρόκειται να καταρρεύσει
World

Η πολεμική οικονομία της Ρωσίας έχει... πρόβλημα, αλλά δεν καταρρέει

Ο Πούτιν εξακολουθεί να έχει τη δυνατότητα να χρηματοδοτεί τον πόλεμο που διεξάγει η Ρωσία με την Ουκρανία

Ντόναλντ Τραμπ: Γίνεται βαρίδι για την ευρωπαϊκή ακροδεξιά
Κόσμος

Ο Τραμπ γίνεται βαρίδι για την ευρωπαϊκή ακροδεξιά

Από πολιτικό κεφάλαιο σε εκλογικό ρίσκο: Μελόνι, Μπαρντελά και άλλοι εθνικιστές ηγέτες απομακρύνονται από τον Αμερικανό πρόεδρο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ

Evangelos Marinakis Vindicated in Landmark ECHR Ruling
English Edition

Evangelos Marinakis Vindicated in Landmark ECHR Ruling

The European Court of Human Rights ruled against the Greek state over actions and statements by then PM Alexis Tsipras, DM Panos Kammenos and Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis. The ruling is deemed significant for defense of the rule of law

Ευρώπη: Ο ακραίος καύσωνας σκοτώνει ανθρώπους και την οικονομία
World

Απώλειες δεκάδων δισ. από την ακραία ζέστη στην Ευρώπη

Οι επιπτώσεις στην Ευρώπη όμως δεν περιορίζονται στη δημόσια υγεία, αλλά επηρεάζουν σημαντικά το πραγματικό ΑΕΠ, τον πληθωρισμό και τη βιομηχανική δραστηριότητα

Ευθύμιος Τσιλιόπουλος
Δικαίωση Βαγγέλη Μαρινάκη: Απόφαση – σταθμός από το Ευρωπαϊκό Δικαστήριο Δικαιωμάτων του Ανθρώπου
Επικαιρότητα

Δικαίωση Βαγγέλη Μαρινάκη: Απόφαση – σταθμός από το Ευρωπαϊκό Δικαστήριο Δικαιωμάτων του Ανθρώπου

Καταδικάστηκε το ελληνικό κράτος για τις ενέργειες και δηλώσεις των Α. Τσίπρα, Π. Καμμένου και Σ. Κοντονή. Η καταδίκη αυτή είναι σημαντική για την υπεράσπιση του Κράτους Δικαίου.

BofA: Ένα ευχάριστο καλοκαίρι για τους «ταύρους» του δολαρίου
Συνάλλαγμα

BofA: Ένα ευχάριστο καλοκαίρι για τους «ταύρους» του δολαρίου

Πιέσεις στο ευρώ βλέπουν οι αναλυτές της καθώς η fed θα αυξάνει τα επιτόκια

Μεγάλου: Το τραπεζικό σύστημα με πολύ ισχυρή ρευστότητα αναζητά επενδυτικά σχέδια
Τράπεζες

Μεγάλου: Το τραπεζικό σύστημα με πολύ ισχυρή ρευστότητα αναζητά επενδυτικά σχέδια

Οι επισημάνσεις του διευθύνοντος συμβούλου της τράπεζας Πειραιώς Χρήστου Μεγάλου στο συνέδριο «Ήπειρος: οι ρίζες και το μέλλον της αυθεντικότητας» που έγινε στα Ιωάννινα

ΕΕ: Απλούστερους κανόνες και υποστήριξη ζητούν οι ευρωπαϊκοί γίγαντες της τεχνολογίας
World

ΕΕ: Απλούστερους κανόνες και υποστήριξη ζητούν οι ευρωπαϊκοί γίγαντες της τεχνολογίας

Ολοκλήρωση της ενιαίας αγοράς στην ΕΕ, διευκόλυνση των συγχωνεύσεων και στενότερη συνεννόηση με τη βιομηχανία, ζητούν οι ευρωπαικές big tech

Διεθνής Οργανισμός Ναυσιπλοΐας: Εκκένωση 11.000 ναυτικών από τα Στενά του Ορμούζ
World

Σχέδιο εκκένωσης για περισσότερους από 11.000 ναυτικούς από τα Στενά του Ορμούζ

Ο Διεθνής Οργανισμός Ναυσιπλοΐας ανακοίνωσε γιγαντιαία επιχείρηση εκκένωσης του Ορμούζ από χιλιάδες πλοία και εγκλωβισμένους ναυτικούς με την άδεια όλων των εμπλεκομένων

Τάνκερ: Διπλασιάστηκαν οι ναύλοι, αυξάνονται οι εξαγωγές πετρελαίου στη Μ. Ανατολή
Ποντοπόρος

Διπλασιάστηκαν οι ναύλοι των τάνκερ, ιστορικό υψηλό στα ημερήσια έσοδα

Οι τιμές ναύλωσης ενός τάνκερ εκτός των Στενών του Ορμούζ έχουν εκτοξευθεί στα 190.500 δολάρια την ημέρα

Δημήτρης Σταμούλης
Ρουμπινί: Λανσάρει ψηφιακό token
Crypto

Ρουμπινί: Λανσάρει ψηφιακό token

Ο Ρουμπινί έχει ασκήσει σκληρή κριτική στα crypto - Τώρα λανσάρει το δικό του ψηφιακό token που ονομάζεται USAFi

Ευρωζώνη: Η επιχειρηματική δραστηριότητα δείχνει ανθεκτικότητα στις επιπτώσεις του πολέμου στο Ιράν
World

Η επιχειρηματική δραστηριότητα στην Ευρωζώνη δείχνει ανθεκτικότητα

Η επιχειρηματική δραστηριότητα στην Ευρωζώνη συρρικνώθηκε λιγότερο από το αναμενόμενο τον Ιούνιο, τροφοδοτώντας αισιοδοξία ότι μπορεί να αντέξει τον ταχύτερο πληθωρισμό και την κλονισμένη εμπιστοσύνη που προκάλεσε ο πόλεμος

Ζάκερμπεργκ: Εδωσε εντολή στη Meta να δημιουργήσει εφαρμογή για αγορές προβλέψεων
Τεχνολογία

Ο Ζάκερμπεργκ έτοιμος για την... Arena προβλέψεων της Meta

Η εφαρμογή που ετοιμάζει ο Ζάκερμπεργκ αναφέρεται εσωτερικά από τη Meta ως «Arena»

Metlen Chairman Urges Bigger Role for Greek Defense Industry
English Edition

Metlen Chairman Urges Bigger Role for Greek Defense Industry

At the opening of a new defense manufacturing facility in Volos, Evangelos Mytilineos called for closer cooperation between Greece's armed forces and domestic manufacturers and backed plans to increase local participation in military procurement

Ενέργεια: Πώς οι Ευρωπαίοι έριξαν τις τιμές
Economy

Πώς οι Ευρωπαίοι έριξαν τις τιμές στην ενέργεια

Η ανάλυση της ΤτΕ για τα μέτρα που έλαβαν τα κράτη-μέλη της ΕΕ για την αντιμετώπιση της ενεργειακής κρίσης

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθυντής Σύνταξης: Χρήστος Κολώνας

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Μέτοχος: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: [email protected], Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Ταυτότητα
Cookies