Greek Holiday Home Prices Surge as Demand Stays Strong

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Greece’s holiday home market continues to attract strong interest from both domestic and international buyers, with some of the country’s most sought-after destinations commanding prices of up to €14,000 per square meter, according to the latest 2026 market report by Engel & Völkers.

The report highlights sustained demand for second homes across the Cyclades, the Dodecanese, the Peloponnese, the Saronic Gulf islands and the Halkidiki peninsula, describing buyer interest as being at a historic high.

Mykonos, Paros and Halkidiki Lead the Market

Among Greece’s top-performing holiday home destinations, Halkidiki recorded the highest prices, with prime beachfront villas reaching up to €14,000 per square meter.

Mykonos remains one of the country’s premier luxury real estate markets, where high-end properties sell for up to €12,000 per square meter. Nearby Paros continues to strengthen its position as one of the Cyclades’ fastest-growing markets, with premium seafront homes fetching up to €10,000 per square meter.

Other leading destinations include:

Porto Heli (Peloponnese): up to €12,000/sq m

Antiparos: up to €10,200/sq m

Santorini: up to €8,000/sq m

Hydra: up to €7,500/sq m

Rhodes: up to €6,750/sq m

Spetses: up to €6,500/sq m

Messinia: up to €6,000/sq m

Meanwhile, buyers can still find comparatively lower entry prices in destinations such as Naxos (up to €5,200/sq m), Syros and Tinos (up to €5,000/sq m), Corinthia and Laconia (up to €4,000/sq m), Symi (up to €3,900/sq m) and Andros (up to €3,200/sq m).

Luxury and Sustainability Drive Demand

According to Engel & Völkers Greece CEO Giorgos Petras, affluent buyers are increasingly seeking more than just a holiday residence.

The report says demand is focused on unique properties offering privacy, panoramic sea views, high-quality construction, innovative architecture, energy efficiency and sustainability.

Limited availability of premium properties in Greece’s most desirable destinations is also helping support long-term property values and investment prospects.

Foreign Buyers Dominate Transactions

The report notes that the vast majority of transactions are driven by international buyers, with demand coming mainly from Western Europe, the United States and Israel. Buyer profiles vary depending on the destination, but Greece continues to benefit from strong international confidence in its holiday home market.

Despite rising prices, Engel & Völkers says many Greek destinations remain competitively priced compared with other Mediterranean markets, offering attractive investment opportunities alongside long-term value appreciation.

The Ministry of Environment and Energy noted that more than 100,000 beneficiaries have upgraded the energy efficiency of their homes through government-backed programs, while over 93,000 households have received support through heating system replacement initiatives, with total funding exceeding €1.4 billion.

Source: tovima.com