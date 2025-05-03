New Study Links Chemicals in Plastics to Heart Disease

A recent study published in Lancet eBioMedicine has found a strong association between exposure to chemicals commonly found in plastics and heart disease-related deaths worldwide. The chemicals in question, phthalates, are used in a wide range of everyday products—from detergents and plastic pipes to cosmetics and solvents—and are now raising urgent public health concerns.

Phthalates gradually degrade into microscopic particles that can enter the human body through ingestion, inhalation, or skin contact. These microplastics have already been detected in drinking water, food, and even inside critical organs such as the lungs, liver, spleen, and kidneys. A 2022 study published in Environment International also found microplastics in human blood, clinging to red blood cells and potentially impairing their ability to carry oxygen.

While phthalates have previously been linked to obesity, diabetes, cancer, and fertility issues, this new study draws a direct connection between one phthalate in particular—di-2-ethylhexyl phthalate (DEHP)—and cardiovascular disease. DEHP is believed to trigger arterial inflammation and an exaggerated immune response, significantly elevating the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

According to the study, DEHP exposure contributed to an estimated 356,238 deaths globally in 2018—more than 13% of all heart disease-related fatalities among adults aged 55 to 64. Researchers analyzed population surveys and urine samples from over 200 countries, finding widespread traces of plastic-derived chemicals.

India recorded the highest number of estimated deaths at 103,587, followed by China and Indonesia. The study suggests that these countries face elevated risks due to rapid industrialization and increasing plastic production. “There is a clear disparity in which parts of the world bear the brunt of heightened heart risks from phthalates,” said senior study author Leonardo Trasande.

Beyond the health impacts, plastic pollution continues to pose a severe environmental threat. The Mediterranean, for example, receives approximately 570,000 tons of plastic waste annually, making it one of the most polluted marine regions in the world. This waste harms hundreds of marine species, either through entanglement or ingestion, which can cause internal injuries or blockages.

Despite these alarming findings, global efforts to reduce plastic consumption are gaining traction. As of now, 91 countries and territories have enacted full or partial bans on single-use plastics—an encouraging step toward mitigating both the environmental and health consequences of plastic dependency.

