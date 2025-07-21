Cruise Passenger Levy Takes Effect at Greek Ports on July 21

The highest fees will apply to those arriving at the popular island destinations of Mykonos and Santorini.

Cruise Passenger Levy Takes Effect at Greek Ports on July 21
Αs of today, Monday, July 21, a new cruise passenger levy has come into force across all Greek ports. Every cruise passenger disembarking in Greece will now be required to pay this fee, with rates varying depending on the port and time of year. The highest fees will apply to those arriving at the popular island destinations of Mykonos and Santorini.

How Much Passengers Will Pay

The cruise passenger levy is charged per person and applies regardless of age or whether the port of disembarkation is a transit stop or a homeport. The fee is not subject to VAT.

From June 1 to September 30, the peak tourism season:

• Passengers disembarking in Mykonos or Santorini will be charged 20 euros.
• Those disembarking in other Greek ports will pay 5 euros.

From October 1 to October 31 and again from April 1 to May 31:

• The fee for Mykonos and Santorini drops to 12 euros.
• In all other ports, the charge is 3 euros.

During the low season, from November 1 to March 31:

• Passengers disembarking in Mykonos or Santorini will pay 4 euros.
• In other ports, the fee is just 1 euros.

Exemptions

The levy does not apply to passengers who disembark due to medical emergencies or to cruise ship crew members choosing to disembark in Greece.

Who Is Responsible for Payment

Responsibility for the payment of the levy falls on the cruise company, the shipping agent, and the Greek managing company involved. All parties, including their legal representatives, are jointly and fully liable.

