Greece Announces Major Marine Parks in Ionian, Aegean Seas

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday officially announced the creation of two new National Marine Parks — one in the Ionian Sea and the other in the southern Aegean, a development that was more-or-less expected and which marks an obligation by the EU member-state vis-a-vis the Union.

The initiative marks a significant expansion of Greece’s environmental protection efforts, with the new zones expected to become some of the largest marine protected areas in the Mediterranean.

According to the government, the marine parks are designed to safeguard 30% of Greece’s territorial waters by 2030, setting the country ahead of international targets. The initiative aims to establish vast marine sanctuaries that will support biodiversity, aid in ecosystem restoration, and promote long-term sustainability.

One of the core measures includes a ban on bottom trawling — a fishing method considered highly destructive to marine habitats. This step is seen as central to preserving underwater life and halting the degradation of critical ecosystems.

The announcement builds on commitments made by the Greek prime minister during the United Nations Ocean Conference, held last month in Nice, France. At the summit, Greece pledged to honor and protect its maritime heritage for future generations.

The entire Ionian Sea to south Peloponnese arc, along with the southern Cyclades region — selected for the new parks — are known for their rich marine biodiversity and cultural significance. The government emphasized that the implementation of these marine parks will take place in close collaboration with local communities, professional fishing bodies, researchers and international partners.

Source: tovima.com