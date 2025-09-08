Greece Mulls Freezing New Short-Term Rental Listings Beyond Athens

Concerns are mounting in Greece’s short-term rental (Airbnb) market after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis unveiled the prospect of new restrictions being imposed, during his address at the 89th Thessaloniki International Fair.

The government is weighing further limits, including the possible suspension of new listings outside Athens in other popular destinations. A decision is expected within the next two months.

Already, licenses for new Airbnb-style rentals in central Athens have been frozen, with officials examining whether to extend the ban to both mainland and island areas hit hardest by the housing crisis. At the same time, the Ministry of Tourism is enforcing stricter requirements for properties listed on rental platforms.

The plan, according to government sources, is to keep restrictions in place through 2027 in hope of easing pressure on the housing market.

Yet, a study by the Athens University of Economics and Business casts doubt on the effectiveness of such measures. It found that homes used exclusively for short-term rentals account for just 0.4% of the country’s housing stock.

The vast majority of hosts—94%—are individuals managing one or two properties, many of whom also use them personally. Only 9% of hosts say they would consider shifting to long-term leasing.

New rules take effect on October 1, 2025. Short-term rentals will need to meet strict standards, including:

• functioning as primary-use spaces with natural light, ventilation, and air conditioning,

• liability insurance against damage or accidents,

• safety certifications such as electrician’s declarations, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and emergency exit signage,

• pest-control certificates, a stocked first-aid kit, and emergency contact information.

Compliance will be monitored through on-site inspections by Tourism Ministry officials. Property managers who fail to meet required standards face a fine of 5,000 euros. If a repeat inspection within a year confirms the same violation, the penalty doubles to 10,000 euros, and for each further breach rises to 20,000 euros.