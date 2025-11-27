Eurostat: Port Passenger Traffic in Greece, Itay Highest in EU

In 2024, ports in Greece and Italy recorded the highest passenger traffic in the EU, according to Eurostat data. Italy handled 93.5 million passengers (22.7% of the total), while Greece followed with 81.1 million (19.7%). Denmark ranked third with 41.3 million passengers.

The three busiest individual ports were all in Italy: Messina (11.4 million), Reggio di Calabria (11.2 million), and Naples (11 million). The port of Piraeus ranked fourth, serving 10 million passengers.

Between 2019 and 2024, Greece increased its passenger numbers by 7.1 million (+9.7%), Italy by 7 million (+8%), and Malta by 2 million (+14.9%). In contrast, Sweden, Finland, and Germany recorded significant declines.

Overall, EU ports handled 412.3 million passengers in 2024, marking a 4.8% increase compared with 2023, although traffic remains slightly below pre-pandemic levels from 2019 (-1.4%).

Source: tovima.com