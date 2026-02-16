Uber Eats: The Entry that will Change Delivery in Greece

The entry of Uber Eats into Greece is expected to intensify competition with efood, Wolt and BOX

English Edition 16.02.2026, 23:10
George Manettas

Uber Eats is preparing to enter the Greek delivery market in 2026 and the Greece is watching with interest.

According to a senior executive of the American giant, Greece has been included in the expansion plan into seven new European markets, a development that has already sparked discussions, with some wondering how exactly the development plan will unfold.

This is because Greece is now a mature market, with players who have invested tens of millions of euros to expand their customer base.

The ready-to-eat food and coffee market through delivery is estimated to approach or exceed €1.5 billion annually.

Companies such as efood, Wolt and BOX have already built strong networks, have educated the consumer and—most importantly—have shaped a new consumption model.

Uber Eats and the delivery market

The first analysis is that the American company is not coming to create new demand, but to take share from the existing pie. Food delivery in Greece is no longer a supplementary activity for restaurants. It is an autonomous ecosystem, with tens of thousands of partner businesses and millions of orders per month.

Market players point out that every new entry creates pressure on commissions. Restaurants gain more options and couriers more platforms.

The ready-to-eat food and coffee delivery market is operating at very high levels, with estimates referring to total turnover (including traditional delivery) that approaches or exceeds €1.5 billion annually.

efood, under Delivery Hero, maintains a leading position with more than 20,000 partners. Wolt, following its acquisition by DoorDash, has the financial strength of a global giant. And BOX, with the backing of Cosmote, leverages the telecommunications ecosystem and its customer base.

Uber’s advantage

According to FT reporting, Uber intends to leverage the fact that it is an established platform for transportation, logistics and subscription services. This means it is not starting from zero. It already has users, drivers, data and—most importantly—an application installed on many mobile phones.

A customer who uses Uber for transportation is estimated to be more likely to also order food. The Uber One subscription may offer discounts on both.

Pressure on commissions

Market sources note that every new entry creates pressure on commissions. Restaurants gain more options and couriers more platforms. And the balances are redefined. Platforms do not compete only for the customer; they compete over who will control the network.

In other words, Uber’s entry into food delivery will make the market more competitive—and more expensive for the players themselves.

The existing players

efood, Wolt and BOX have already invested significant capital to consolidate their positions. They have infrastructure, subscription programs and strong brand recognition. And, above all, they have experience. Uber’s entry is estimated to act as a catalyst and accelerate investments.

It is considered certain that it will strengthen offers and compress margins. In other words, it will make the market more competitive—and more expensive for the players themselves.

HELLENiQ ENERGY: Καθαρά κέρδη €0,5 δισ. για το 2025 – Συνολικό μέρισμα €0,60 ανά μετοχή
Business

HELLENiQ ENERGY: Καθαρά κέρδη €0,5 δισ. για το 2025 – Συνολικό μέρισμα €0,60 ανά μετοχή

Χρονιά με ρεκόρ επενδύσεων στα €757 εκατ. για την HELLENiQ ENERGY με έμφαση στην ανάπτυξη του Power (ΑΠΕ & Enerwave)

Μπαρμπα Στάθης: Το στρατηγικό πλάνο ανάπτυξης – Στο τραπέζι και εξαγορές 
Τρόφιμα – ποτά

Το στρατηγικό πλάνο της Μπαρμπα Στάθης - Στο τραπέζι και εξαγορές 

Τι ανέφερε η διοίκηση της Μπαρμπα Στάθης στο πλαίσιο του conference call της Ideal Holdings - Το νέο κέντρο διανομής στην Αθήνα και οι στόχοι

Δημήτρης Χαροντάκης
Λαϊκές αγορές: Μικρότερος φόρος για τους πωλητές
Φορολογικά Νέα & Eιδήσεις

Μικρότερος φόρος για τους πωλητές σε λαϊκές αγορές

Τι προβλέπει για τις λαϊκές αγορές το σχέδιο νόμου που παρουσιάστηκε χθες στο Υπουργικό Συμβούλιο από τον Υπουργό Εθνικής Οικονομίας και Οικονομικών, Κυριάκο Πιερρακάκη

Αθανασία Ακρίβου
Χρηματιστήριο: Να δοθούν κίνητρα για την εισαγωγή νέων εταιρειών
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Να δοθούν κίνητρα για την εισαγωγή εταιρειών στο ΧΑ

Τις ευκαιρίες για την άντληση κεφαλαίων από το Χρηματιστήριο, παρουσίασαν στελέχη των εισηγμένων και της κεφαλαιαγοράς - Το story της Alter Ego Media στην εκδήλωση της ΕΝΕΙΣΕΤ

Χρήστος Κολώνας - Γιώργος Μανέττας
«Πάγωμα» διεκδικήσεων του Δημοσίου: Ασπίδα για χιλιάδες ιδιοκτήτες
Ακίνητα

Μπλόκο στην καταιγίδα αγωγών του Δημοσίου για ιδιωτικά ακίνητα

Νέα ρύθμιση δίνει χρόνο έως τον Μάιο - Ανοικτά ζητήματα σε Κτηματολόγιο και δασικούς χάρτες φέρνουν ιδιοκτησιακές αμφισβητήσεις

Μάχη Τράτσα
Επιχειρήσεις: Από την έναρξη στο λουκέτο – Ο μικρός κύκλος ζωής των εταιρειών
Business

Από την έναρξη στο λουκέτο - Ο μικρός κύκλος ζωής των εταιρειών

Αύξηση των λουκέτων κατά 83,2% για τις επιχειρήσεις καταγράφουν τα στοιχεία για το 2025

Αλέξανδρος Κλώσσας
Apple: Μέρος της παραγωγής του Mac Mini θα μεταφερθεί στις ΗΠΑ
World

Το Mac Mini της Apple επιστρέφει στις ΗΠΑ

Η κίνηση της Apple έρχεται μετά τη δέσμευση της εταιρείας πέρυσι να αυξήσει τις επενδύσεις στις ΗΠΑ κατά 600 δισεκατομμύρια δολάρια

Ευθύμης Τσιλιόπουλος
Όλοι έχασαν στον πόλεμο προσφορών για τη Warner Bros 
Reuters Breakingviews

Ολοι έχασαν στην υπόθεση της Warner

Οι απώλειες αυτού του «πολέμου» θα παραμείνουν

Jonathan Guilford
