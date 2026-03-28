Covid-19: How the 2020 Lockdowns Affected the Greek Economy

Greece's early Covid-19 lockdown likely deepened the short-term recession, but helped avoid a more prolonged period of instability

English Edition 28.03.2026, 13:13
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Covid-19: How the 2020 Lockdowns Affected the Greek Economy
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The first curfew and lockdown in Greece, which began on March 22, 2020, caused significant short-term economic disruption, even though it was effective in controlling the spread of Covid-19, according to studies and doctoral theses produced by the University of Athens (EKPA) and the University of Piraeus, as well as reports from the Bank of Greece.

The most immediate result was the interruption of economic activity. Businesses such as retail shops, restaurants, and tourism services closed, and movement was severely restricted, causing a sudden halt to both consumption and production.

As a result, the economy contracted sharply. Greece’s GDP fell by approximately 9% in 2020, with the initial lockdown playing a significant role in that decline.

The critical tourism sector was hit particularly hard. With travel restrictions in place and hotels closed, international arrivals collapsed. Given that tourism represents a large share of the Greek economy, this created one of the most severe sectoral shocks in the country’s modern history.

The labor market was also affected, albeit in a somewhat hidden way. Rather than mass layoffs, the main impact was a sharp drop in hirings, especially for seasonal and tourism-related positions. Employment opportunities, particularly for younger workers, fell significantly.

Support Measures and Affected Sectors

To address the recession, the government introduced support measures such as wage subsidies, tax deferrals, and financial assistance for businesses. This helped prevent widespread bankruptcies and layoffs, but increased dependence on state support and added to the public debt.

The impact varied across sectors. Tourism, hospitality, retail, and transportation were heavily affected, while supermarkets, pharmacies, and parts of the public sector remained relatively stable. This led to increased inequality between sectors and income groups.

Despite the economic cost, the lockdown helped Greece effectively control the virus during the first wave. This allowed for an earlier reopening compared to some countries and improved the country’s reputation as a safer destination later on.

In summary, the lockdown caused a deep but short-term economic shock, resulting in shrinking GDP, halting of tourism, and freezing parts of the labor market, while potentially limiting long-term damage by preventing a larger public health crisis.

Greece Compared to Countries That Delayed Restrictions

Comparing Greece’s early lockdown with countries that delayed restrictions highlights a key economic trade-off between immediate disruption and long-term instability.

Greece acted quickly in March 2020, imposing strict movement restrictions and closing non-essential businesses. This led to a sharp economic contraction, with GDP falling by around 9% in 2020. However, because the measures were implemented swiftly, the initial period of disruption was relatively brief and more controlled, allowing for some reopening later, especially during the summer tourist season.

Italy, by contrast, delayed its response in the early stages of the pandemic and then imposed very strict lockdowns once the situation deteriorated. Its GDP also fell by around 9%, similar to Greece, but the economic disruption was more prolonged. The healthcare system was overwhelmed early on, which contributed to larger and repeated restrictions. As a result, the economic damage was not only severe but extended over a longer period.

The United Kingdom also reacted relatively late, initially attempting milder measures before imposing lockdowns. It experienced one of the deepest economic contractions among advanced economies, with GDP falling by nearly 10%. Furthermore, it went through multiple cycles of lockdowns and reopenings between 2020 and 2021. This stop-start pattern created uncertainty for businesses and consumers, making the recovery slower and more uneven, and increasing the overall fiscal cost of government support.

Sweden took a different approach, avoiding strict lockdowns and relying primarily on voluntary measures. Its economy contracted less in the short term, with GDP falling below 3%, and more businesses remained open compared to other countries. However, Sweden still faced significant economic impacts due to reduced consumer activity and the global economic disruption, with people voluntarily cutting spending and travel, and international trade slowing down. At the same time, Sweden recorded higher mortality rates than its neighboring countries, raising questions about the broader cost of its strategy.

The Many Models for Dealing with Covid

Looking at these cases, an important financial picture emerges: the spread of the virus itself, not just government restrictions, played a significant role in economic decline. Even in countries with lighter measures, economic activity fell because people changed their behavior, avoided public spaces, and reduced consumption.

This means the real comparison is not between “lockdown” and “no economic damage,” but between different patterns of managing a crisis.

Countries like Greece experienced a sharp, immediate recession but gained greater control of the situation, which could support a more stable recovery. Countries that delayed action often faced longer periods of uncertainty, repeated restrictions, and more prolonged economic stress.

In conclusion, Greece’s early lockdown likely deepened the short-term recession, but helped avoid a more prolonged period of instability. Countries that delayed restrictions did not escape economic damage and, in many cases, experienced both worse health outcomes and more prolonged economic disruption.

Source: tovima.com

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