Greece Set to Join Developed Markets Club in FTSE Russell Upgrade

Despite the symbolic importance of the upgrade, Greece’s estimated weighting in developed market indices is expected to remain modest, at around 0.05% to 0.08%

English Edition 08.04.2026, 23:45
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Greece Set to Join Developed Markets Club in FTSE Russell Upgrade
Newsroom

FTSE Russell has unveiled its implementation plan to upgrade Greece from “Advanced Emerging” to “Developed Market” status within the FTSE GEIS index framework, as part of its interim classification review. As previously signaled in October 2025, the reclassification will take effect on September 21, 2026, and will be executed in a single phase.

The transition will run in parallel with the September 2026 semi-annual index review, while final index compositions will be determined based on June 2026 data. Early indications suggest that the pool of eligible large- and mid-cap stocks will include Alpha Bank, Eurobank, National Bank of Greece, Piraeus Bank, OTE, PPC, and Allwyn, alongside a broader group of small-cap companies.

Despite the symbolic importance of the upgrade, Greece’s estimated weighting in developed market indices is expected to remain modest, at around 0.05% to 0.08%. This implies limited but positive inflows from passive investment funds.

To minimize turnover, existing Greek constituents will be treated as already included during the eligibility screening process. In parallel, FTSE has introduced “Watch List” indices reflecting Greece’s developed market status, with the latest update published in March 2026.

A detailed table accompanying the announcement outlines the gross market capitalization thresholds for stock inclusion and deletion at the regional level, covering both Developed and Emerging Europe, with and without Greece. The data is based on closing figures from December 31, 2025.

The official publication of the review is scheduled for August 21, 2026, ahead of its implementation the following month. Entry thresholds are expected to be adjusted slightly to reflect Greece’s integration into the developed European markets category.

Source: tovima.com

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