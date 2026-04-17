Europe Rethinks 2026 Budgets as Energy Costs Surge

Even before formal revisions are published, officials in Brussels and across EU finance ministries are recalibrating their 2026 economic assumptions. The trigger is clear: the war in the Middle East and the resulting high energy costs are upending fiscal plans drawn up under far more benign expectations.

What was initially treated as a short-lived disruption is now being priced in as a longer, more structural shock. The assumption of a near-term stabilization has been quietly dropped.

The European Commission is working on alternative options to adjust fiscal targets, while Eurogroup discussions are focused on how far governments can go with interventions without upsetting overall fiscal balance.

Governments are seeking more flexibility within existing fiscal rules, while redirecting spending and reassessing priorities. The shift is not yet visible in official documents but is clear in the internal analyses of most EU finance ministries.

Greece: A More Immediate Reality

In Greece, the adjustment is more immediate. Officials are already revisiting core GDP scenarios, adjusting earlier forecasts to reflect developments in energy markets.

Growth expectations of around 2% or higher are already being revised down. At the same time, pressure on inflation and the current account is pushing policymakers toward a more cautious fiscal stance.

Data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) show inflation at 3.9% in March, with fuel prices rising by more than 20%. The increases are no longer confined to energy, but are feeding into services and basic goods, adding to the existing strain on household budgets.

External Forecasts Reinforce the Shift

The broader international outlook offers little relief. The International Monetary Fund forecasts global growth of 3.1% in 2026, with inflation at 4.4%. Eurozone growth is projected at just 1.1%.

These figures are already shaping internal government calculations, effectively narrowing fiscal room for maneuver.

At the same time, rising sovereign bond yields are pushing up borrowing costs — a particular concern for highly indebted countries — bringing debt sustainability back into focus.

The Critical Variable: Duration

The central uncertainty is how long the energy shock will last.

Even under more optimistic scenarios, supply chain disruptions and delays in raw material flows are expected to persist. This points to energy costs remaining higher for longer than previously expected.

The impact is already visible. Businesses are absorbing higher production costs while grappling with supply constraints that complicate planning and investment. Energy is no longer just a cost driver; it is amplifying pressures across the entire economy.

In Greece, dependence on imported energy magnifies the effect. Higher fuel costs feed quickly into transport and services, while the current account deteriorates as import costs rise.

Targeted Support, Limited Room

Policy responses are being shaped by these constraints. Governments are considering targeted measures, such as fuel subsidies, tax adjustments, and support for vulnerable households, but with a clear emphasis on limiting fiscal slippage.

There is also a shift underway within budgets themselves. Spending is being redirected from lower-priority areas toward crisis management, while investment and social policy plans are being reassessed.

Officials involved in the process describe it as highly iterative, with economic policy being adjusted in real time as market conditions evolve.

A System Under Strain

What unifies these developments is uncertainty. Internal assessments increasingly describe the economy as moving through successive waves of pressure — beginning with energy and spreading into consumption. Supply chain frictions, rising costs, and shifting consumer behavior are reinforcing each other.

Policymakers are being forced to act before the data fully captures the scale of the problem. The result is a policy environment defined less by strategic planning than by continuous adjustment.

Source: tovima.com