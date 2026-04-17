Pierrakakis Attends G7 Summit as Eurogroup Head

Kyriakos Pierrakakis took part in a meeting of the G7 finance ministers and central bank governors, marking the first time a Greek official has participated in such a session.

Pierrakakis attended in his capacity as president of the Eurogroup, joining global economic leaders to assess current challenges and emerging trends shaping the international economy.

In a statement following the meeting, Pierrakakis emphasized that economic resilience has become a practical necessity rather than a theoretical goal.

He highlighted energy security, diversified supply chains and strategic autonomy in critical infrastructure as key pillars of macroeconomic stability, especially in light of recent global developments.

The Greek minister also pointed to the growing impact of artificial intelligence, describing it as a transformative force already influencing productivity, capital allocation and even monetary policy.

While AI presents major opportunities, he warned that without proper governance it could also lead to fragmentation and new risks in the global economy.

Pierrakakis stressed the need for coordinated international action to address both current and future challenges, from geopolitical tensions to technological change.

“From Ukraine to AI governance, the challenge is common,” he noted, underscoring the importance of aligning national policies with global cooperation.