Lottery in March: Find Out If You Won Up to €50,000

Greek tax authority AADE held its March lottery. One will walk away with €50,000, while five others win €20,000 each, all just for paying electronically

English Edition 30.04.2026, 07:45
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Lottery in March: Find Out If You Won Up to €50,000
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The Greek Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) held the March tax lottery draw on Wednesday morning (April 29).

In this draw, one lucky winner takes home €50,000, while another 555 winners receive prizes ranging from €20,000 down to €1,000 each.

You can check the winning tickets on AADE’s website.

  • 1 winner receives €50,000
  • 5 winners receive €20,000 each
  • 50 winners receive €5,000 each
  • 500 winners receive €1,000 each

Lottery winners who have not yet registered a bank account have three months from the draw date to add one via their TAXISnet personalized information portal, in order to receive their prize.

Who is eligible to participate?

Participation in the drawing is automatic, based on data collected by the tax authority. Greek tax residents (holding a Greek Tax ID / AFM) aged 18 and over are included, provided they meet the following conditions:

  • They make purchases using a card or other electronic payment method.
  • They have filed an income tax return for the most recent tax year for which the filing deadline has passed (if they are required to do so).

Increasing the Odds of Success

The more you pay electronically, the better your odds. Taxpayers who use cards or digital payments for over 30%, 50%, or 70% of their monthly spending get 2x, 3x, or 4x the lottery tickets respectively, giving frequent digital spenders a significantly higher shot at winning.

Purpose & Frequency

This tiered system is designed to further encourage Greeks to move away from cash transactions, which have historically made it harder for authorities to track taxable income.

The tax lottery is held monthly and has become one of AADE’s flagship tools in its broader campaign against tax evasion, rewarding compliant taxpayers while simultaneously building a more transparent financial ecosystem.

Source: tovima.com

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