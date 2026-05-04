EU Ready to Respond to Trump Tariff Threats, Says Minister

The European Union is prepared to respond if the United States moves ahead with plans to raise tariffs on European cars and trucks, according to remarks made by Greece’s finance minister and Eurogroup president in an interview with Bloomberg.

Speaking to Bloomberg Television, he stressed that while dialogue remains the EU’s first choice, all options would be considered if agreed trade terms are not respected.

“Dialogue first, but all options open”

“The number one choice is always dialogue – we want to be a predictable partner in the international economy and we believe in the transatlantic relationship,” he said.

However, he added: “If there is deviation from what we have agreed, then all options will obviously be on the table.”

The comments come amid rising friction over a delayed trade agreement between the EU and the US. Although a deal was reached in July, it has not yet been fully ratified on the European side due to calls for further adjustments. US officials have since claimed that the EU has not fully complied with the agreement.

Dispute over trade commitments

The Greek minister rejected those claims, insisting that the EU has met its obligations under the framework of the agreement and the agreed legislative timeline.

“From our side, we have fully fulfilled our commitments,” he said, while acknowledging the need to speed up internal procedures. “But there is predictability on our side.”

Tensions have also been fueled by existing US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the EU, which continue to affect a significant share of European exports using these materials.

EU signals readiness for countermeasures

While both sides have agreed to continue negotiations, European Commission officials have reportedly informed EU ambassadors that the bloc is prepared to respond if necessary.

The minister described the ongoing dispute as “unnecessary and highly unfortunate”, warning that global economic uncertainty is already elevated due to geopolitical instability.

“The last thing the global and European economy needs right now is another layer of uncertainty,” he said, pointing to broader tensions in the Middle East and beyond.

Focus on targeted economic support

Addressing broader economic challenges, including energy pressures on households and businesses, he highlighted the importance of targeted policy measures.

“The measures that have worked are those that are more targeted,” he said, adding that the EU’s coordinated approach aims to prevent an energy crisis from turning into a wider fiscal crisis.