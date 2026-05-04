Tourism’s Next Chapter: Climate, Quality and Data Take Center Stage

Adapting to climate change will be essential, as rising heat reshapes travel seasons and forces destinations to rethink peak demand. At the same time, travelers are prioritizing authentic, low-impact experiences.

English Edition 04.05.2026, 07:41
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Tourism’s Next Chapter: Climate, Quality and Data Take Center Stage
Newsroom

Climate adaptation, quality experiences and digital data will define the trajectory of global tourism over the next five years, according to Nejc Jus, Director of Research at the World Travel & Tourism Council.

In an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, Jus notes that international tourism continues to expand at a robust pace, with global arrivals rising by 5.4% in 2025. The Mediterranean, he says, remains at the heart of this momentum.

Adapting to climate change will be essential, as rising heat reshapes travel seasons and forces destinations to rethink peak demand. At the same time, travelers are prioritizing authentic, low-impact experiences.

Nejc Jus also highlights digital infrastructure as a key competitive edge, with data-driven systems and seamless technologies set to distinguish leaders—an area the World Travel & Tourism Council sees as critical, especially for Mediterranean destinations that move early.

The World Travel & Tourism Council reports that tourism contributed a record $11.6 trillion to global GDP in 2025 (9.8% of the total), growing significantly faster than the overall economy. Nejc Jus stresses that sustainability is not only an ethical priority but also a driver of resilience and long-term value.

Sustainable tourism can boost value by attracting higher-spending visitors, extending seasons and lowering costs, while inclusion—both social and accessible—remains central to the World Travel & Tourism Council mission.

Nejc Jus highlights initiatives in Skiathos such as “Autism Quiet Map,” sensory-friendly routes and SEATRAC beach access systems as examples of pioneering work that should become global benchmarks. He also notes the rise of regenerative tourism, which seeks not just to limit harm but to restore destinations and reverse biodiversity loss.

Technology and data, including artificial intelligence, are powerful tools for managing visitor flows, reducing waste and improving efficiency. Yet the essence of a destination—its culture and community—cannot be automated. The most successful destinations, Jus concludes, will be those that use technology to protect, not replace, the human experience. Systems may help manage capacity, but it is local people, their traditions and their pride of place that ultimately bring visitors back.

Source: tovima.com

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