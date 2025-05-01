Greece Launches Fire Season with Inspections, Hefty Fines

The Greek Fire Service announced on Wednesday the official start of the country’s fire protection season, which runs from May 1 to October 31. The season brings with it increased inspections, patrols, and hefty penalties for fire-related violations.

As part of national preparedness efforts, the General Secretariat for Civil Protection will now publish a daily fire risk forecast map, a key tool for fire prevention and emergency coordination. The forecast will support early response strategies and improve collaboration among involved agencies.

Authorities have warned that violators will face fines starting at 800 euros, with penalties potentially soaring to 200,000 euros depending on the violation and firefighting resources required.

Meanwhile, the deadline for property owners to clear plots and farm land and declare completion of fire-prevention measures via the online platform has been extended to June 15.

The Fire Service is calling on the public to avoid any outdoor activity that could spark a fire. In the event of a fire, citizens should immediately call emergency numbers 199 or 112 and clearly report location, direction of the fire, and wind conditions in the area.

People in the vicinity of a fire are advised to evacuate without delay and follow all instructions from emergency authorities.

Additionally, the public is encouraged to monitor updates and forest fire alerts via the Fire Service website and find safety guidelines on the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry website.

