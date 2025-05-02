Greece Launches Digital Property Registry to Track Ownership, Usage, and Rentals

Greece will launch the Property Ownership and Management Registry (MIDA), a comprehensive digital system aimed at creating a complete and transparent record of the country’s real estate, this summer. All property owners will be required to log in and verify, correct, or complete the details of their real estate holdings.

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) is rolling out a new digital property registry, set to be fully operational by late 2025, to expose undeclared real estate and untaxed rental income. Each property will have a digital file detailing its type, size, location, usage, utility status, ownership codes, and related documents, offering a full snapshot of its legal and physical status.

Matching Records and Declaring Use

In the first phase, each property’s Identification Number will be linked to its National Cadastre Code from the national land registry. Property owners will then be prompted to review and confirm their property data, making corrections where necessary. This process will also ensure that rights of ownership—full, bare ownership, or usufruct—are clearly declared.

Following this, owners must state how each property is being used. For example, is it a primary residence, a vacation home, rented, or vacant?

Uncovering Vacant Homes

For the first time, the state will systematically identify all vacant homes. This data could play a key role in housing policy by identifying properties that might be brought to market to help alleviate housing shortages.

Tenant Declarations and Cross-Verification

In a second phase, tenants will be asked to log into the platform to declare the properties they rent—whether residential or commercial. This will allow the authorities to cross-check rental declarations with those made by property owners, improving oversight of the rental market and boosting tax compliance.

Housing Benefits and Penalties

The new registry will automate housing benefit eligibility, identifying tenants renting a main home or supporting students in another city. This November’s subsidy will rely on rental data from current tax returns.

Property owners who fail to update or correctly declare their assets risk facing fines, as the government tightens enforcement on real estate transparency.

