Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis Lists Gov. Policies in Labor Day Post

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis highlighted 15 government policies “for labor” in a TikTok post on the occasion of Labor Day. Among other things, the Greek PM referred to a 35% increase in the minimum wage, a drop in unemployment to its lowest point in the past 17 years, and the creation of 500,000 new jobs.

Mitsotakis also mentioned a 10.8% decrease in unemployment among women and a nearly 20% decrease among young people, as well as the implementation of the digital work card for 1.5 million employees.

He underlined an increase of up to 60% in declared overtime in certain sectors, the extension of maternity leave from 6 to 9 months, the introduction of paternity leave for the first time, caregiving leave, and leave for medical examinations related to reproduction.

The Greek Prime Minister added that the government has established a framework to protect workers from violence and harassment in the workplace, introduced regulations on remote work and the right to disconnect, and reduced social security contributions by 5.4%. He also noted a 50% tax reduction for those returning to or relocating to Greece for a period of seven years.

He concluded by stating that the government continues to aim for a minimum wage of €950 and an average salary of €1,500 by 2027, along with further reductions in social security contributions.